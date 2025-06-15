Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 At: A Closer Look At The New Mid Spec Automatic Variant

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: A closer look at the new mid-spec automatic variant

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jun 2025, 15:27 PM
Follow us on:

Mahindra has introduced a new Z4 variant of the Scorpio N with automatic transmission. The Petrol AT is priced at 17.39 lakh, while the Diesel AT costs 17.86 lakh.

Mahindra has not made any changes to the feature list of the Z4 variant of the Scorpio N. (Youtube/ Cruise Rider)

The Mahindra Scorpio N lineup has been expanded by introducing an automatic transmission option in the Z4 variant. This new addition bridges the gap between the entry-level manual trims and the higher-spec automatic versions. It provides a more accessible option for buyers who want the convenience of an automatic transmission without stepping into the top-end territory. Here’s what it gets.

1

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Price

The new Scorpio N Z4 AT is priced at 17.39 lakh for the petrol version and 17.86 lakh for the diesel, both ex-showroom. These figures make it a more affordable automatic option compared to the previously available Z6 Diesel AT, which costs 18.91 lakh, and the Z8 Select Petrol AT, priced at 19.06 lakh.

2

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Design

From a design perspective, the Z4 AT retains the bold and muscular look characteristic of the Scorpio N. It features a silver-accented front grille, dual-barrel halogen headlamps, a black-finished ski rack, and a rear spoiler. The SUV rides on 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

3

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Features

The feature list in the Z4 AT variant includes essentials and a few modern conveniences. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include cruise control, a USB-C port for rear passengers, and a monochrome display for the instrument cluster. The driver benefits from electrically adjustable ORVMs, seat height adjustment, and lumbar support. Additionally, the SUV is fitted with a rear wiper, washer, defogger, and an anti-pinch function on the driver-side window, adding to its practical appeal.

4

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Safety

Safety has been addressed with a comprehensive set of features for this segment. The Scorpio N Z4 AT comes with an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and hill descent control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), and ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels. ISOFIX child seat mounts are also included, making it a viable choice for family-oriented buyers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.77 - 17.72 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Specifications

Under the hood, the Z4 AT variant offers a choice between a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol engine produces over 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel version is available in two states of tune: 173 bhp with 400 Nm for higher variants and 132 bhp with 300 Nm in lower trims. Both powertrains are paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, Mahindra offers a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup with select diesel variants, enhancing its off-road capabilities.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2025, 15:27 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS