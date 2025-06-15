Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: A closer look at the new mid-spec automatic variant

The Mahindra Scorpio N lineup has been expanded by introducing an automatic transmission option in the Z4 variant. This new addition bridges the gap between the entry-level manual trims and the higher-spec automatic versions. It provides a more accessible option for buyers who want the convenience of an automatic transmission without stepping into the top-end territory. Here’s what it gets.

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Price The new Scorpio N Z4 AT is priced at ₹17.39 lakh for the petrol version and ₹17.86 lakh for the diesel, both ex-showroom. These figures make it a more affordable automatic option compared to the previously available Z6 Diesel AT, which costs ₹18.91 lakh, and the Z8 Select Petrol AT, priced at ₹19.06 lakh.

2 Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Design From a design perspective, the Z4 AT retains the bold and muscular look characteristic of the Scorpio N. It features a silver-accented front grille, dual-barrel halogen headlamps, a black-finished ski rack, and a rear spoiler. The SUV rides on 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

3 Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Features The feature list in the Z4 AT variant includes essentials and a few modern conveniences. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include cruise control, a USB-C port for rear passengers, and a monochrome display for the instrument cluster. The driver benefits from electrically adjustable ORVMs, seat height adjustment, and lumbar support. Additionally, the SUV is fitted with a rear wiper, washer, defogger, and an anti-pinch function on the driver-side window, adding to its practical appeal.

5 Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Specifications Under the hood, the Z4 AT variant offers a choice between a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol engine produces over 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel version is available in two states of tune: 173 bhp with 400 Nm for higher variants and 132 bhp with 300 Nm in lower trims. Both powertrains are paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, Mahindra offers a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup with select diesel variants, enhancing its off-road capabilities.

