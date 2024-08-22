Mahindra Scorpio N and Classic open bookings down 33% at 58,000 in two months

Mahindra has increased production of its Scorpio Range, which comprises two models, the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. The homegrown automaker has increased production of the Scorpio series to bring down the waiting period significantly as well as the number of open bookings for these vehicles. This comes as part of the brand's strategy to increase production of multiple vehicles in the recent past, aiming to reduce open booking numbers across the lineup.

The automaker has reduced the open bookings for Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic by 33 per cent to 58,000 units in two months. In May this year, the carmaker had open bookings of 86,000 units for the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, which has been reduced significantly in the last two months. Meanwhile, Mahindra is yet to deliver more than 1.78 lakh units across its entire model range.

The Mahindra Scorpio range of SUVs fetch about 12,000 bookings every month, being two of the biggest contributors to the car manufacturer's coffer. The production boost is expected to reduce the waiting period for these SUVs further ensuring a boost in sales. Mahindra Scorpio N comes as a more upmarket avatar of the erstwhile Scorpio, while the Scorpio Classic carries the traditional look of the Scorpio.

Among other SUVs, the Mahindra Thar three-door too has witnessed a drop in open bookings by around 29 per cent in the last few months. The automaker has revealed that it plans to produce about 4,000 units of the newly launched Thar Roxx every month, in an attempt to keep the waiting period of the Thar five-door under control.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched as a five-door iteration of the Thar SUV. It comes with a significantly distinctive design and offers more space to the occupants compared to its three-door sibling.

