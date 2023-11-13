Buoyed by rising demands for SUVs and festive sentiment, Scorpio range has posted an 83% YoY growth in October 2023
Mahindra introduced the updated Scorpio SUV range in India in 2022, which includes Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio outperformed the rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in October 2023
Scorpio sold 13,578 units last month, up from 7,438 units sold in October 2022
Hyundai Creta sold 13,077 units last month, up 10% from 11,880 units sold in the corresponding month in 2022
Kia Seltos sold 12,362 units in October 2023, up 26% compared to same month a year ago
Mahindra Scorpio SUV range has been raking in about 17,000 bookings every month
It has ben even outselling its siblings like Thar, XUV700, XUV300, Bolero Neo etc
The Scorpio N and Classic together currently has nearly 1.20 lakh open bookings