Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyer pick up unveiled: Getaway's spiritual successor to take on Hilux, D-Max

Mahindra has unveiled the production-ready Scorpio Lifestyler, its new lifestyle pickup based on the Global Pik Up concept shown in 2023. The double-cab pickup will arrive in India by April 2027, with prices set to start below ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also be sold in international markets, where it will be known simply as the Lifestyler.

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The Scorpio Lifestyler uses the same body-on-frame architecture as the Scorpio N, but gets a dedicated pickup body and a slightly different exterior design. At the front, it features high-mounted LED headlamps with inverted L-shaped DRLs, a wide grille and vertically positioned fog lamps. The bonnet carries Scorpio lettering, while the front bumper gets a prominent skid plate and Mahindra branding.

The side profile gets chunky wheel arches, body cladding, roof rails and large dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear gets vertically oriented LED tail lamps, a rugged bumper and a large Mahindra wordmark on the tailgate. The pickup also gets off-road-oriented tyres and a sizeable rear load bed.

A more premium Scorpio cabin

Mahindra has given the Scorpio Lifestyler a more contemporary cabin than the current Scorpio N. The dashboard features a large portrait-oriented touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The centre console retains physical controls, while the cabin uses a brown-and-black theme.

Equipment confirmed so far includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, connected-car technology and selectable terrain modes. Mahindra has also showcased three versions of the pickup called the Surfer, Trail and Valley editions.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Live Launch and Latest Updates

Engine details still under wraps

Mahindra has not yet disclosed the complete technical specifications of the Scorpio Lifestyler, including its final engine, gearbox and performance figures. The company had previously indicated four-wheel-drive capability for the Global Pik Up programme, while the production model unveiled today is based on the same body-on-frame architecture as the Scorpio N.

Once launched, the Scorpio Lifestyler will enter India's lifestyle pickup segment alongside the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Mahindra's confirmed starting price of below ₹19.79 lakh would place it substantially below both rivals, although the final variant-wise pricing will only be announced closer to its April 2027 launch.

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