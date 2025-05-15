Mahindra Bolero & Bolero Neo Bold edition: 5 key highlights of the rugged SUVs

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra has given its tried-and-tested SUVs, the Bolero and the Bolero Neo, a stylish twist with the introduction of their Bold Editions. Built on the top-spec variants of each model, these new editions aim to blend rugged reliability with enhanced road presence. While the mechanical setups remain unchanged, both the SUVs now sport distinctive cosmetic updates designed to refresh their appeal.
The Bold Editions of the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are ideal for buyers who admire the rugged durability of these vehicles but want a bit more flair and comfort. With stylish cosmetic upgrades, improved interior themes, and a touch of exclusivity through badging, Mahindra has successfully added a new layer of appeal to its long-standing nameplates — all while keeping the core mechanical DNA untouched. Here's a detailed look at the top five highlights of the Bold Editions.
One of the most noticeable upgrades in the Bold Edition lineup is the addition of dark chrome accents across various exterior components. Mahindra has used this darkened chrome finish on the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, rear air vents (only in Bolero), and the spare wheel cover. These elements, which are usually finished in standard chrome or silver in regular models, now offer a more refined, upscale look that enhances the visual toughness of the vehicles. The darker theme helps the Bold Editions stand out, especially when paired with lighter body colours.
To visually set these editions apart from the standard models, Mahindra has added ‘Bold Edition’ badges on both the tailgate and the rear fenders of the Bolero and Bolero Neo. This not only signifies their exclusivity but also adds a sense of special-edition appeal for buyers who want something beyond the norm. These badges complement the dark chrome styling and help create a distinct road presence, subtle yet noticeable.
Inside the cabin, both SUVs adopt an all-black theme that replaces the standard dual-tone or beige interiors. This update gives the interiors a more modern and sportier look, aligning them with customer preferences for darker, more premium-feeling cabins. The seats are upholstered in black fabric, and the steering wheel is wrapped in leatherette, adding a soft-touch element in a cabin known for its utilitarian nature. While the dashboard layout remains unchanged, especially in the Bolero, which has retained its classic form, the overall in-cabin ambience now feels a bit more contemporary.
The Bolero Neo Bold Edition goes a step further by incorporating comfort-focused features that subtly elevate the driving experience. It comes with neck pillows and seatbelt covers, both finished to match the overall dark interior theme. These small additions may seem minor, but they offer improved comfort on long drives and contribute to a slightly more premium in-cabin feel — a thoughtful touch for a vehicle positioned as both urban-friendly and rural-ready.
Under the hood, there are no mechanical changes in either SUV. The regular drivetrains continue in the Bold Editions as well. The Mahindra Bolero retains its 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 74.9 bhp and 210 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s known for its reliability, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where serviceability matters. Meanwhile, the Bolero Neo features the more powerful 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, delivering 98.5 bhp and 260 Nm of torque and a 5-speed manual transmission. Both models remain manual-only, with no automatic transmission options introduced in this special edition lineup. This reinforces their utilitarian nature, catering to customers who prioritise dependability over luxury.
