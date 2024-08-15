Mahindra aims to dominate mid-size SUV segment with Thar in mid term

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it aims to make Thar range leader in the fast-growing mid-sized sports utility vehicle segment over the next 3-5 years.

The company on Wednesday rolled out five-door Thar Roxx and may also introduce new products under the brand over the next few years to cater to different sets of customers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 60 kWh 60 kWh ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

"The opportunity that gets presented to us with the launch of Thar Roxx is that we would like to make it (the Thar portfolio) the number one brand over the next 3-5 years in the more than ₹12.5 lakh price point," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director and CEO for auto and farm director Rajesh Jejurikar told reporters here.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India, priced from ₹12.99 lakh

He noted that Thar Roxx has not been designed as a niche product but as a mainstream SUV, keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the buyers in the segment.

Jejurikar said the automaker has invested around ₹1,100 crore in the development, including creating additional production capacity for the new model. Replying to a query, he stated that the company has no plans to export the model.

The Mumbai-based automaker has a market share of around 19 per cent in terms of volumes in the domestic SUV segment. In the mid-sized SUV segment, the company has a market share of around 27 per cent.

Also Read : 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx launched: Variant-wise price & feature list explained

The SUVs priced over ₹12.5 lakh currently account for around 45 per cent of the overall volumes in the vertical in the country. The rest of the volume comes from the lower-priced models.

Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are some of the leading brands in the mid-size SUV segment. The Mumbai-based automaker also sells models like XUV700, Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N in the SUV segment.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What exactly has changed

M&M said bookings for the Thar Roxx will open from October 3, 2024, and deliveries will commence on Dussehra (October 12). Designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, the new model is being built at the company's manufacturing plant in Nashik, Maharashtra.

First Published Date: