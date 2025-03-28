HT Auto
Made In India Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Begin Local Assembly In Vietnam

Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq and Slavia begin local assembly in Vietnam

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2025, 19:00 PM
  • The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are built in India in the left-hand drive guise for the Vietnamese market and is shipped off in kits from the Pune logistics centre.
The Skoda Kushaq for Vietnam gets adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring in addition to all the other features
The Skoda Kushaq for Vietnam gets adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring in addition to all the other features

Skoda Auto has announced the opening of its new local assembly plant in Vietnam, as the brand expands its presence in Southeast Asia. The automaker and its regional partner and investor, the Thanh Cong Group, opened a new production plant in Vietnam to locally assemble the Škoda Slavia and Kushaq. Both offerings are made in India and exported to the Vietnamese market as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits via the brand’s at logistics centre in Pune, Maharashtra.

Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq & Slavia begin assembly in Vietnam

Skoda’s subsidiary in Vietnam began assembling the Kushaq on March 26, while that of the Slavia will begin in a few days. The Skoda Kushaq joins the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs from the automaker’s stable that are already on sale in the market. Skoda Auto previously announced its foray into Vietnam in September 2023 and that the brand’s India operations will play a key contributor in helping expand its network into newer markets in the region.

Speaking about the development, Klaus Zellmer, CEO - Skoda Auto, said, “Opening this new assembly line marks a milestone in our expansion into the rapidly growing Vietnamese market and strengthens our position in the ASEAN region. By leveraging synergies with our key Indian market, we are setting the stage for success not only for Škoda but also for our local partner, Thanh Cong Group. I look forward to putting the first Škoda vehicles from the Vietnamese plant in front of customers very soon. The new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities fully reflect Škoda’s high manufacturing benchmarks. The plant is located in Quang Ninh province, close to the port of Haiphong – one of Vietnam’s largest and most modern ports. This ensures the swift delivery of CKD kits from our logistics hub in Pune, India, while also strengthening the synergies that are vital to Škoda’s success in Vietnam and the wider region."

Skoda Kushaq & Slavia for Vietnam

Compared to the India-spec models, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get a few differences and extra features for the Vietnamese market. Both models are left-hand drive and come equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and synthetic leather upholstery.

Skoda’s CKD assembly plant is located in Quang Ninh province and comes equipped with a welding shop, a paint shop, and a final assembly line. The new plant gets a contactless 3D measurement and production techniques, including a four-layer paint application and an anti-corrosion wax treatment for body cavities. Skoda says the location of the plant close to Vietnam’s largest and most-modern port ensures a constant supply chain. The facility houses a quality control centre, a precision measurement facility, and a nearly two-kilometre-long test track designed to replicate a variety of local road conditions.

Since entering the Vietnamese market, the automaker has opened 15 sales outlets with a plan to expand to 32 in 2025.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2025, 19:00 PM IST

