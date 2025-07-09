Looking to keep your family safe? Here are 5 cars rated poorly at GNCAP to avoid

Here are five cars with poor Global NCAP safety ratings that may not be the best choice if you're serious about keeping your loved ones safe:

When buying a car for your family, safety should always be a top priority. However, not all budget-friendly models meet basic safety standards. Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which conducts crash tests to measure how well vehicles protect their occupants, has revealed concerning results for several popular models sold in India.

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of India’s most affordable cars, and while it scores two stars for adult safety, it gets zero stars for child occupant protection. This means that although it may offer some basic crash protection for adults, it’s a risky option for families with young children. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 67 PS and 89 Nm of torque, the Alto K10 comes with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A CNG variant is also available, delivering 57 PS in eco-friendly mode. The car features a 7-inch touchscreen with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. Despite these updates, its poor child protection rating highlights a serious shortfall in terms of family safety.

2 Citroen e-C3 Next is the Citroen e-C3, an electric hatchback from the French automaker. It recently made headlines for receiving zero stars for adult occupant protection and just one star for child safety. In crash tests, the e-C3 showed poor protection for the chest area of both the driver and the front passenger. Global NCAP also pointed out the lack of three-point seatbelts for all seating positions and the absence of a front airbag deactivation switch, which is critical for safely placing a child seat in the front. Under the hood, or rather beneath the floor, the e-C3 houses a 29.2 kWh battery paired with a 57 PS electric motor, offering a claimed range of around 320 km on a full charge. The car includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car features in higher trims. However, despite its modern tech and electric appeal, the e-C3’s safety performance has been described as “appalling” by the crash test agency, making it one of the least secure choices on the market.

3 Maruti Suzuki Ignis The Maruti Suzuki Ignis also fared poorly, receiving just one star for adult occupant protection and no stars for child safety. Although it wears a bold and funky design with a raised stance, its crash test results tell a different story. The Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine generating 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque, paired with either a manual or an AMT gearbox. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and automatic climate control in higher trims. But while the car ticks boxes for design and comfort, its structural performance in a crash, along with the lack of proper child seat restraint systems, puts it at the bottom of the list for safety.

4 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Another model with a disappointing crash test outcome is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. This car received just two stars for both adult and child occupant protection. While it’s popular for its smooth ride and decent equipment levels, it only offers basic safety in the event of a crash. The Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque, available with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Hyundai also offers a factory-fitted CNG version producing 69 PS. On the features front, the car gets projector headlamps, LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging in top trims, and dual airbags. Despite these creature comforts, the structural protection in the event of a frontal impact falls short, which is a concern for safety-conscious buyers.

5 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, often marketed as a mini SUV, also returned poor safety results, scoring just one star for adult protection and zero stars for children. During Global NCAP tests, the S-Presso showed decent protection for the head and neck of both front occupants. However, the driver’s chest received poor protection and the knees only marginal, due to possible contact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard. The S-Presso runs on a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 67 PS and 89 Nm, available with a manual or AMT transmission. A CNG version is offered too. It comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. Despite its SUV-inspired design and compact dimensions, its low safety score makes it a less ideal choice for families.

