Looking to buy the 2025 Tata Altroz? Here's what the Smart variant offers

The 2025 Tata Altroz has been launched with major cosmetic changes and feature enhancements. Along with these changes, Tata Motors has also updated its variants strategy for the premium hatch. The Altroz is now being offered with the same persona based variants as some of the other Tata models such as the Nexon , Curvv , Harrier and more.

The prices for the 2025 Tata Altroz start at ₹6.89 lakh while they top out at ₹11.49 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The 2025 Altroz will be available across five trim levels - Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Here’s what the base Smart trim level has to offer.

2025 Tata Altroz Smart: Design and features

The 2025 Tata Altroz line-up starts with the Smart persona. The Smart persona aims to provide a base level of safety and basic design features. The model comes with a full safety package, listing six airbags, and ESP to help give the driver more confidence.

Exterior highlights include projector halogen headlamps, dramatic LED tail lamps, and sleek flush-type door handles. Practicality is also emphasized with 90-degree opening doors for simple entry and exit. The Smart variant has a Smart digital steering wheel with a lit Tata logo and a unique 3D front grille inside.

2025 Tata Altroz Smart: Engine options

The 2025 Tata Altroz is being offered with three engine choices just as the pre facelift model. There is a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which gets paired with either a 5 speed manual transmission, a 5 speed automated manual transmission (AMT) or a 6 speed dual clutch transmission (DCA). The petrol powered variants of the Altroz produce 87 bhp and 115 NM of torque.

The engine also gets a CNG option. The CNG variants only get the option for a 5 speed manual transmission and produces 72 bhp with 103 Nm of torque. Then there is the 1.5 litre diesel mill which also gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission only. This engine produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

However, the Smart variant of the 2025 Altroz only gets the option for petrol and CNG engine options. While the CNG only gets a 5 speed manual transmission regardless of the trim level, the petrol engine option for the Smart variant can only be had with the 5 speed manual transmission.

