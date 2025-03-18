Copyright © HT Media Limited
Looking for a sporty SUV? Consider waiting for the Tiguan R-Line. Here's what it has to offer

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 18 Mar 2025, 16:55 PM
  • Volkswagen is about to introduce a sporty SUV in the Indian markets soon and it will come to the country as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.
Volkswagen earlier confirmed that the Tiguan R-Line will be coming to the Indian markets powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the new-generation Tiguan R-Line SUV on April 14, 2025. The range-topping variant of the Tiguan will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is the first of two upcoming VW models in India, with the Golf GTI set to follow. Here are the five key highlights of the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

1MQB-Evo platform and updated dimensions

The latest Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is underpinned by the MQB-Evo platform, making it 30 mm longer and 4 mm taller than its predecessor while retaining a 2,680 mm wheelbase. The new design features a more curvaceous exterior, enhancing aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.28 cd.

2Exterior design and R-Line styling

The Tiguan R-Line sports a bold front fascia with HD Matrix LED headlamps connected by a sleek lightbar. The aggressive bumper integrates side air openings for improved aerodynamics. At the rear, a distinctive black panel houses the taillight cluster. The SUV rides on striking 20-inch alloy wheels and carries ‘R’ badging on the front doors, setting it apart from the standard Tiguan.

3Tech laden cabin

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line offers a tech-rich experience with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest MIB4 UI. The SUV continues to be a five-seater, offering a premium and spacious cabin.

4Sporty engine

The India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that delivers 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, while a 6-speed manual variant, available globally, is unlikely to be offered in India.

5Expected pricing and rivals

The Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced at around 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with premium entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3, while also challenging the Toyota Fortuner in terms of price bracket.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2025, 16:55 PM IST
