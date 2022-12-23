HT Auto
Lexus launches its most expensive SUV in India. Here is how much it costs

Lexus India has launched its most expensive SUV in India. The Lexus LX 500 SUV has been launched at a starting price of 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the price of the Lexus LX 500 goes up to 2.83 crore (ex-showroom). The LX 500 now sits on top of the luxury carmaker's SUV lineup in India above the NX and the RX variants. Unlike the previous LX models, the LX 500 will be offered only with a diesel powertrain.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 12:02 PM
Lexus LX 500 SUV, available only with a 3.3-litre diesel engine, has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹2.82 crore.
In terms of pricing, the Lexus LX 500 is more expensive than the previous generation LX 570 models by about 50 lakh. While LX 570 was available with a petrol engine, the new LX 500 SUV comes with a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine under its hood. The engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit, can churn out 304 bhp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a top speed of 210 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just eight seconds.

Lexus has upgraded the looks and features of the LX 500. It gets a new spindle grille and sits on a new set of 22-inch alloy wheels. The wheelbase of 2,850 mm remains identical to the outgoing model offering ample space for at least five adults and their luggage.

Also Read : New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

The interior too has been reworked for the Lexus LX 500 SUV. It gets a new dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen which also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions. Under the infotainment screen sits another 7-inch display which allows one to adjust the temperature and access other controls.

The SUV also offers multi-function steering wheel equipped with new Electronic Power Steering system, wireless phone charging, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof among other features. The SUV also offers multi-terrain modes which include Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock and Auto mode, which is a first inside a Lexus car. It also offers drive modes like Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom.

In terms of safety, the new LX 500 offers electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control suspension, fingerprint authentication, rear cross traffic alert and clearance sonar to detect objects in its path besides other features.

 

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus LX 500
