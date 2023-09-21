Kia Seltos, Carens prices to be hiked in October. See how much you need to pay

Kia is all set to increase the prices of its flagship SUV Seltos and Carens three-row MPV. The Korean auto giant has announced that the prices of both these models will be increased from October. The carmaker has said that the Seltos and Carens prices will be hiked by up to 2 per cent. This is the second time that Kia has announced a price hike on its models during the ongoing financial year. Prices of Kia's other models like Sonet, Carnival and EV6 will remain same for now.

Kia had launched the updated Seltos SUV in July this year at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). On Wednesday, the carmaker introduced two new variants of the SUV to meet demands ahead of the festive season. The two variants, priced between ₹19.40 lakh and ₹19.60 lakh, will sit right under the top-spec variant of the SUV priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Though Kia has not specified which variants of the Seltos will receive price hike. However, a 2 per cent price increase could see the base variant's cost go up by more than ₹20,000. In case of top variant, the price could increase by up to ₹40,000.

Kia Carens was launched as a Recreational Vehicle by the carmaker in India back in February 2022. The launch price started from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, after multiple hikes in the last 18 months, the price of the entry-level Carens has increased to ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end variant goes up to ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia said the price hike became necessary amid rising costs of production. Hardeep S Brar, National Head (Sales and Marketing) at Kia India, said, "While many of the companies have already taken the price increase post-April, we, however, did not take...besides the raw material prices are going up.. and we introduced the new Seltos and a lot of investment has gone into the product..so we think it is time that we take the price increase."

Kia had last increased the prices of its models in April after it launched the Seltos, Sonet and Carens with updated engines to meet BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

