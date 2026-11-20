Kia India has rejigged the Seltos SUV's lineup by discontinuing four variants. The discontinued variants of the Kia Seltos include three trims with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and iMT gearbox, namely the HTE (O), HTK, and HTK (O). Also, besides these three variants, the South Korean automaker has shelved the X-Line trim with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor paired with CVT. This comes as a significant variant revision for the SUV, as the SUV is no longer available with the iMT option.

Kia Seltos' HTE (O), HTK, and HTK (O) with the iMT, and the X-Line with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CVT have been discontinued.

With the discontinuation of the iMT, the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is now available only with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

With this variant revision, the most affordable trim of the Seltos, powered by the turbo-petrol engine, is the HTK (O) DCT, priced at ₹16.62 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the entry point for the turbo-petrol engine-powered Seltos has moved up significantly for buyers. Also, customers who wanted a manual turbo-petrol variant of the Seltos have no option left anymore.

With the discontinuation of the X-Line trim with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and CVT combination, buyers are left with the automatic X-Line variants in the range with the ADAS suite. The rest of the variant line-up of the SUV continues with the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines, with the choice of manual, CVT, and automatic gearboxes depending on the variant.

Kia Sonet, Carens Clavis iMT variants reduced

Kia has also rejigged the Sonet and Carens Clavis variant lineups. The carmaker has reduced the iMT variant offerings for both these two models. The Kia Sonet continues to offer the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the six-speed iMT gearbox, but the number of available variants has been reduced. Previously offered with the HTK+ and HTX trims, the iMT option is now restricted to the HTK (O) and HTK+ (O) variants of the sub-compact SUV.

The Kia Carens Clavis also witnessed a reduction in iMT-equipped variants. The iMT is no longer available with the HTX trim and is now restricted to the higher-spec HTX+ variant. The OEM has also limited the six-seater configuration to the HTX+ trim. Additionally, the HTX (O) A turbo-petrol DCT variant, which was positioned above the HTX (O) trim, has been discontinued. Further, the diesel-manual HTE entry-level variant has also been removed from the line-up.

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