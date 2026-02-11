Toyota’s first three-row EV breaks cover: India launch on the cards?

Toyota may have entered the EV race long ago alongside its rivals, but it remained without a flagship three-row electric SUV to match the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9 . But the wait is now over as the Japanese carmaker’s answer to the Korean stablemates broke cover earlier today in the form of the Toyota Highlander EV. The popular three-row people hauler has not seen a generation update for years, but for 2027, it ditches conventional powertrains to go fully electric.

2027 Toyota Highlander EV: Bolder overalls

The 2027 Toyota Highlander brings a revamped design, overhauled interiors, and a much more expansive tech suite. The new EV is all about looking butch while drawing from the brand’s latest design direction. Up front, it gets the characteristic Hammerhead face featuring a sweptback grille and a full-length LED DRL design that sits separate from the LED headlamps housed within the bumper corners.

The rear features connected LED tail lamps with slim light strips wrapping around the tailgate

The Highlander features a sleek silhouette defined by sharp lines, prominent fenders, and a long glasshouse that tapers into a rear spoiler. The rear fascia carries a connected taillamp with two thin LED strips that wrap around the tailgate, while turn indicators fit snugly within trapezoidal housings on either side.

The new Highlander is also larger than the outgoing version; while overall height has been lowered by 0.8 inches, the SUV grows wider by 2.3 inches to 78.3 inches. The wheelbase now grows from 112 inches to 120.1 inches, which will likely result in enhanced cabin space and easier ingress for all three rows.

2027 Toyota Highlander EV: Overhauled interiors

Inside, the Highlander EV gets a 14-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Stepping inside the Highlander EV reveals a heavily modernised cabin with a tech-forward look that keeps things straightforward without skipping out on some bells and whistles. A 14-inch infotainment takes centre stage on the layered dashboard, featuring wireless connectivity, while the driver is treated to a 12.3-inch digital cluster with full-screen navigation.

A heads-up display is available for the essential data and occupants get to enjoy a customisable 64-colour ambient lighting setup. A panoramic glassroof comes as standard on the top trim, and it is the largest ever fitted onto a Toyota. Passengers are treated to SofTex upholstery with heated front seats, while the second row gets Captain’s seats as standard, with charging options across all three rows.

2027 Toyota Highlander EV: All-electric drivetrain

The AWD variant produces 338 bhp and 445 Nm, with up to 515 km of claimed range

Offered in two variants, XLE and Limited, the 2027 Highlander brings both FWD and AWD configurations and two battery pack options. The base XLE with the 77 kWh battery pack and single electric motor is good for a 462 km single-charge range while churning out 221 bhp and 268 Nm. Upgrading to the AWD variant will improve performance to 338 bhp and 445 Nm, while range will drop to 435 km on a single charge.

The range-topping 95.8 kWh battery available on both the XLE AWD and Limited variants bumps the range to 515 km, while power remains at 338 bhp and 445 Nm. Both versions are equipped with a standard NACS (North American Charging Standard) port to enable DC fast charging, estimated to take 30 minutes to make a 10-80 per cent charge.

Trim Battery Output Range (km) Toyota Highlander XLE FWD 77.0 kWh 221 hp / 268 Nm 462 km Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 77.0 kWh 338 hp / 445 Nm 435 km Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 95.8 kWh 338 hp / 445 Nm 515 km Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 95.8 kWh 338 hp / 445 Nm 515 km

The Highlander EV features regen braking with paddle shifters on the steering column, while the AWD variants add Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control to the package.

2027 Toyota Highlander EV: Launch and India availability

The new Toyota Highlander will be launched later this year, with sales to continue into early 2027. It will be launched in the United States, but the carmaker has yet to confirm a market debut in India. The premium mid-size three-row EV segment on our shores currently includes the Kia EV9 as the sole contender, with Mercedes-Benz offering the EQS and EQB SUVs higher up in the luxury segment. If launched, the Highlander EV will most likely enter as a CBU to compete directly with the EV9 and will be Toyota’s second EV in the country after the upcoming Ebella.

