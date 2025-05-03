Kia Clavis: Here's 5 things you can expect from the upcoming Korean MPV

Kia India is gearing up to introduce a brand-new product in its lineup — the Kia Clavis, a name that’s been officially teased and is already generating buzz in the automotive community. Slated to be positioned above the popular Kia Carens, the Clavis will not replace it but rather complement the lineup by offering a more premium, feature-rich alternative. When the Carens was first launched, there was considerable scepticism, but it ended up doing remarkably well in the Indian market. With that precedent, expectations are naturally high for the Clavis to deliver a similar, if not greater, impact. The teaser released by Kia offers glimpses of what’s to come — hinting at an all-new design, more features, and shared underpinnings with the Carens. Based on what we know so far, here are five things you can expect from the upcoming Kia Clavis.

1 Design First and foremost, the Clavis will debut a bold new design language. While its size and proportions are expected to be somewhat similar to the Carens, subtle yet significant design elements will set it apart. These include a more muscular bumper design, a fresh set of alloy wheels, updated lighting elements, and the addition of roof rails — all contributing to a stronger, more assertive road presence. This design approach is in line with Kia’s global styling direction and aims to give the Clavis a modern and commanding look.

2 Features In terms of features, the Clavis is expected to raise the bar. The teaser has confirmed the presence of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), LED projector headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps, a panoramic sunroof, and a fully digital driver’s display. Beyond this, buyers can anticipate a long list of premium additions such as a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated rear seats, a redesigned dashboard, new interior colour themes, and possibly a larger infotainment system. These enhancements clearly position the Clavis as a more upscale offering compared to the Carens.

3 Engine and performance Under the hood, the Clavis is likely to carry forward the same engine options as the Carens, ensuring a tried-and-tested mechanical base. This means there could be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque could also be offered, paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque may be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. These engine choices offer a good balance between performance and efficiency, catering to a wide range of buyers.

5 Launch expectations Lastly, it’s important to note the high expectations surrounding the Clavis, especially after the unexpected success of the Carens. The carmaker has revealed that the Clavis will be unveiled on May 8th. Kia has built a reputation in India for offering feature-packed vehicles at competitive prices and the Clavis seems poised to continue that tradition. With an attractive design, a tech-loaded feature list, and a dependable engine lineup, the Clavis could be the next big winner for Kia in India’s ever-competitive SUV segment.

