JSW Motors' upcoming SUV, the Combat, set to launch on December 4, was recently spotted without camouflage during an advertisement shoot in Daman. The Combat SUV is sold as the Jetour T2 in global markets. Additionally, the launch of the SUV would mark the debut of JSW's independent automotive business in India.

The JSW Combat has been spotted undisguised in Daman ahead of its December 4 launch. The plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to get 360 hp, 610 Nm torque and 1,100 km claimed combined range

JSW Combat: Exterior

The latest images reveal that the JSW Combat retains most of the exterior styling of the international-spec Jetour T2. It features a tall stance, an upright front fascia and a distinctly boxy silhouette. At the front, the SUV gets a redesigned grille featuring the ‘Combat’ lettering across its width, replacing the ‘Jetour’ branding seen on the international version. Additionally, the front fascia boasts LED headlamp units, while the chunky bumper houses fog lamps and additional lighting elements.

The side profile retains the boxy styling of the Jetour T2, with a flat roofline, an upright rear section and a sharply raked A-pillar. Not only that, but the SUV sits on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in chunky tyres. The SUV is further expected to feature a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

JSW Combat: Expected Interior

The company has not yet revealed the Combat's interior or confirmed its complete equipment list. The expected cabin equipment includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, 50W wireless smartphone charging, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Additional expected features include an air purifier, ambient lighting and electrically adjustable front seats with a memory function. The infotainment system could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

Also Read : New Hyundai Elantra breaks cover at LA Auto Show; gets a hybrid powertrain

JSW Combat: Engine Specs

The JSW Combat will be powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack, with an expected combined output of 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque. The powertrain will be paired with a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), with power delivered to the front wheels.

The SUV is claimed to offer an electric-only driving range of 90 km on a single charge. Its combined driving range, using both petrol and electric power, is expected to extend up to 1,100km. The plug-in hybrid setup will also support both AC and DC charging.

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