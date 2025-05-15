Is this the next-gen Kia Seltos? Hyundai video may have revealed it early

The Kia Seltos, a mainstay in the Indian mid-size SUV segment since its 2019 debut, is preparing for a major generational upgrade. While the new model has been undergoing camouflaged testing on Indian roads for months, its final design was kept tightly under wraps—until now. Interestingly, the next-gen Seltos may have just been inadvertently revealed by Hyundai, Kia's sister brand, in an R&D-focused video documentary.

While Kia has yet to officially unveil the new Seltos or confirm its launch timeline, it is expected that the next gen model of the SUV will make its debut in India toward late 2025 or early 2026

A Sneak Peek from Hyundai’s R&D Documentary

Hyundai recently launched a docuseries titled "The Great Heritage: Car", giving viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the brand’s global research and development centre. In a brief shot around the 50-second mark of the episode, a never-before-seen SUV is spotted unblurred in the background—while every other vehicle is purposefully pixelated. It is believed that this could be the all-new Kia Seltos.

The vehicle in question exhibits a fresh design language that marks a clear departure from the current-gen Seltos. Prominent styling cues include a squared-off front end with vertical rectangular headlights, a blacked-out A-pillar, updated ORVMs, and pronounced wheel arches. The rear design is notably distinctive, featuring a sloped windshield and a triangular rear quarter panel—reminiscent of Kia’s larger Sorento SUV.

Next gen Kia Seltos: Expected design changes

In terms of design, the recent spy shots of the second gen Kia Seltos from South Korea have indicated that the new model will feature a more upright front fascia, drawing inspiration from the Kia Telluride. At the rear, the design reflects cues from the Kia EV5, especially in the tail lights, which blend modern electric vehicle elements with traditional SUV styling. These tail lights are expected to stretch from the edge of the rear window to the bumper, adding to the SUV's visual width.

While the overall silhouette of the Seltos remains familiar, subtle tweaks suggest the new model could be slightly longer, potentially offering more cabin or boot space. The refreshed design is expected to include updated alloy wheels and other contemporary styling enhancements.

Next Gen Kia Seltos: Expected specs

Kia has already confirmed that the upcoming Seltos will feature a hybrid powertrain option. While the upcoming Kia Seltos is said to get a hybrid powertrain, the specifics of the powertrain have not been confirmed by the carmaker yet. It is expected that the second gen Seltos feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine that is derived from the Hyundai Kona Hybrid and produces 141 horsepower. It is likely that the output of the engine will be tuned for the new model.

Besides, the upcoming Seltos is probably going to keep the present lineup of 158 bhp turbocharged petrol engines and 114 bhp diesel engines. A 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic are probably among the available transmission options. While Kia has yet to officially unveil the new Seltos or confirm its launch timeline, it is expected that the next gen model of the SUV will make its debut in India toward late 2025 or early 2026.

