Next-Gen Kia Seltos likely to launch in 2026: Expected design, features and upgrades

The second generation Kia Seltos is expected to be launched in the second half of 2026. he compact SUV, which has been a strong contender in its segment, is set to undergo a major design overhaul along with a host of feature upgrades. The Kia Seltos has been quite a popular model in India, especially for its aggressive design language. With the second gen model, Kia seems to have gone for a more upright fascia. Similar to what has been seen with the Kia Telluride.

2025 Kia Seltos: Expected design

Spy shots of the upcoming second generation Seltos showcased the rear profile of the upcoming compact SUV. With a design reminiscent of the Kia EV5, the tail lights combine modern EV elements with traditional ICE aesthetics. According to the spy photo, the tail lights will be lengthy, extending from the rear windows' meeting point with the boot to the bumper.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Kia Carnival 2151 cc 2151 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 63.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Meanwhile, the spy photos have also shown that the Seltos' silhouette will essentially not change. The second-generation Seltos, however, may be a little longer, which might mean extra room for passengers or luggage. Newer alloy wheel designs are among the other design components that were noticed.

Also Read : 2025 Kia Seltos launched with new trims and additional features. Here's what each variant offers

2025 Kia Seltos: Expected interior and cabin

The new 2025 Kia Seltos is expected to have a contemporary and minimalist interior design, inspired by Kia's newest models. The seats are likely to get more premium while borrowing design elements from the Kia EV9. The rear seat area and door panels could also see a new design direction, providing enhanced comfort and a more sophisticated look.

The new Seltos's dashboard design is expected to see a major overhaul, with rumors pointing towards the addition of a triple-screen configuration. This may include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display of the same size, and a separate 5-inch screen for climate control operations, similar to what has been seen with the Kia Syros.

Other key expected highlights of the upcoming Kia Seltos are a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation. These features could make for a more premium and comfortable driving experience.

Also watch: Kia Syros first drive review | Better than Seltos, Sonet? Features, space, engine, mileage explained

Safety is anticipated to be a major priority in the next-generation Seltos, with an extensive package that will feature six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The SUV is also anticipated to have a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), featuring functions like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. These characteristics are designed to increase driver confidence and overall vehicle safety.

2025 Kia Seltos: Expected powertrain

The powertrain is another significant change to the upcoming Seltos. The second generation Kia Seltos is anticipated to feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine that is derived from the Hyundai Kona Hybrid and produces 141 horsepower, however specifics are still being kept under wraps.

Furthermore, the new model is probably going to keep the present lineup of 158 bhp turbocharged petrol engines and 114 bhp diesel engines. A 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic are probably among the available transmission options.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: