In pics: Toyota Yaris Cross SUV, based on Urban Cruiser Icon, makes debut
The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV shares its nomenclature with the Yaris sedan and is set to go on sale in Indonesia.

HT Auto Desk Updated on: 16 May 2023, 10:29 AM 1/7 Toyota has unveiled the Yaris Cross SUV which is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon. The SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and gradually be launched in the other Asian markets. 2/7 The SUV aims to grab a major chunk of the compact SUV segment in the country where Hyundai Creta is a major rival. 3/7 Toyota Yaris Cross features a muscular design and is underpinned by the automaker's modular DNGA architecture, which is a cheaper derivative of the Toyota TNGA platform. 4/7 Toyota Yaris Cross SUV measures 4,310 mm long and comes with a 2,620 mm wheelbase. It is a bit longer than Hyundai Creta in terms of dimensions. 5/7 Toyota Yaris Cross gets an upright front fascia and wraparound headlamps. It features tall bumpers and gets a prominent chin sitting below the trapezoidal front grille that receives a glossy black treatment. 6/7 The Yaris Cross gets a multi-layered dashboard with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster, while the centre console has various physical buttons and dials for various functions. 7/7 The Yaris Cross SUV is available with petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options while transmission duty in the SUV is done by an e-CVT gearbox.
16 May 2023, 10:29 AM IST
16 May 2023, 10:29 AM IST