In pics: Polestar O2 concept electric car unveiled

Polestar O2 concept electric car gets its name by removing C from CO₂, implying that it keeps the air clean.
03 Mar 2022
Polestar has unveiled its latest electric car concept called O2 with an aim to redefine ‘sports roadsters for the electric age’. The EV is a hard-top convertible showcasing the EV maker's vision of a performance electric car.
Polestar O2 will come equipped with an over 110 kilowatt hours of battery power packaged without any compromise in this short wheelbase. The concept EV sits on 22-inch wheels and features aerodynamically sculpted bodywork designed to maximise its range.
The concept EV by Polestar is called O2 for several reasons. On the one hand it refers to the chemical compound of the common form of oxygen (O₂). On the other hand it refers to the compound of carbon dioxide (CO₂) that an electric car does not emit. The O₂ Concept ‘removes C from CO₂ and keeps the air clean.
Polestar O2 uses an adapted version of the aluminium architecture that has been developed by Polestar for its upcoming sports sedan, the Polestar 5. The vehicle seems to have borrowed a styling influence from classic sports cars.
The cabin of the Polestar O2 is in the middle, like a mid-rear-engined car, instead of being almost over the rear wheels.
The Polestar O2 features an autonomous cinematic drone integrated behind the rear seats. The concept drone can be deployed while the car is moving, to record the perfect driving sequence.
03 Mar 2022