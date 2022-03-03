Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Polestar O2 Concept Electric Car Unveiled

In pics: Polestar O2 concept electric car unveiled

Polestar O2 concept electric car gets its name by removing C from CO₂, implying that it keeps the air clean.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM
1/6 Polestar has unveiled its latest electric car concept called O2 with an aim to redefine ‘sports roadsters for the electric age’. The EV is a hard-top convertible showcasing the EV maker's vision of a performance electric car. 
2/6 Polestar O2 will come equipped with an over 110 kilowatt hours of battery power packaged without any compromise in this short wheelbase. The concept EV sits on 22-inch wheels and features aerodynamically sculpted bodywork designed to maximise its range.
3/6 The concept EV by Polestar is called O2 for several reasons. On the one hand it refers to the chemical compound of the common form of oxygen (O₂). On the other hand it refers to the compound of carbon dioxide (CO₂) that an electric car does not emit. The O₂ Concept ‘removes C from CO₂ and keeps the air clean.
4/6 Polestar O2 uses an adapted version of the aluminium architecture that has been developed by Polestar for its upcoming sports sedan, the Polestar 5. The vehicle seems to have borrowed a styling influence from classic sports cars. 
5/6 The cabin of the Polestar O2 is in the middle, like a mid-rear-engined car, instead of being almost over the rear wheels. 
6/6 The Polestar O2 features an autonomous cinematic drone integrated behind the rear seats. The concept drone can be deployed while the car is moving, to record the perfect driving sequence.
First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Polestar Polestar O2 Polestar O2 Concept EV concept cars electric car electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Related Stories
Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched at starting price of 16.19 lakh. Check details
03 Mar 2022
Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic variant bookings commence
02 Mar 2022
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
01 Mar 2022
After GM and Volvo, Ford too suspends operations in Russia
02 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
Royal Enfield Constellation nameplate registered. What it means
03 Mar 2022
TVS Raider 125 goes on sale in Latin America
02 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS