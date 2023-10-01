In pics: Nissan Versa becomes the cheapest passenger car in the US
The latest Nissan Versa is one of the most affordable cars Americans can buy and it gets a number of updates in its latest iteration.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 01 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM 1/6 With a starting price of just $16,130 (approximately ₹13.42 lakh), Nissan Versa is ready for the budget American car buyer. The pricing of the newest Nissan Versa may be a shade higher than what the preceding model commanded but it is still the most affordable car than money can buy in the US. 2/6 The base variant - Versa S - offers halogen lights, 15-inch steel wheels and an acoustic laminated glass windshield to bring down the amount of outside noise that can filter into the cabin. It also comes with cruise control, four-speaker audio system and seven-inch main infotainment screen. 3/6 The higher variants of the updated Nissan Versa are much better kitted even though these command a significantly higher price. The Versa SV is priced at $19,420 (approximately ₹16.16 lakh) while the range-topping Versa SR is at $20,140 (approximately ₹16.76 lakh). 4/6 The latest Nissan Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine which helps it put out 122 hp and offer 154 Nm of torque. While the base variant comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, the upper variants get automatic transmission set up. 5/6 Coming to the driver assistance system on the Nissan Versa, interestingly, even the base variant gets a handful of these and the list includes Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking, among others. 6/6 The top-end Versa gets 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, leather-wrapped steering wheel, six-speaker audio system, heated front seats and an eight-inch infotainment system.
01 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST