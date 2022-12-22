In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible flaunts beachy fashion statement
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's retractable soft top can open and close at a speed of 30 kmph.
1/10
MINI Cooper Convertible has got a special edition dubbed as Seaside Edition, which comes celebrating the car's 30 years in business.
2/10
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior colour options - Nanuq White and Caribbean Aqua.
3/10
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition retains the same design as the standard model, but gets some special styling elements.
4/10
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's styling changes are limited to cosmetic front only.
5/10
The car gets white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, and side scuttles with Seaside badging.
6/10
It runs on 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with special wheel caps that have been designed to stay in the right position despite heavy vibration.
7/10
Interior of the car gets a sporty black theme and comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with Seaside badging, along with Seaside sill plates, special floor mats.
8/10
The special edition cabriolet gets a unique key with an iridescent blue wave pattern.
9/10
Available in Cooper and Cooper S trims, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes with unchanged engine and specifications.
10/10
The special edition cabriolet is slated to launch in February 2023.
