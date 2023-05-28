HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Mclaren Artura Is Brand's First Ever Series Produced Hybrid Supercar

In pics: McLaren Artura is brand's first-ever series-produced hybrid supercar

McLaren Artura is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well.
By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 28 May 2023, 10:51 AM
1/9
McLaren Automotive has launched the Artura supercar in the Indian car market, price upwards of 5.1 crore (ex-showroom). The cost will go up depending on the customization options chosen by the customer.
McLaren Automotive has launched the Artura supercar in the Indian car market, price upwards of 5.1 crore (ex-showroom). The cost will go up depending on the customization options chosen by the customer.
2/9
Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production high-performance Hybrid supercar. Its name is a combination of Art and Future.
Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production high-performance Hybrid supercar. Its name is a combination of Art and Future.
3/9
McLaren Artura is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well.
McLaren Artura is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well.

Mclaren Artura (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Artura
₹5.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Explore your Vehicle
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
₹4.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
4/9
The engine of the McLaren Artura comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only.
The engine of the McLaren Artura comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only.
5/9
The top speed of McLaren Artura is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.
The top speed of McLaren Artura is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.
6/9
McLaren Artura comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. The E-mode is the default mode.
McLaren Artura comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. The E-mode is the default mode.
7/9
Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA).
Artura is the first model in the automaker's range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA).
8/9
Artura supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km.
Artura supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km.
9/9
McLaren has said that it has already captured a 25 per cent market share of the segment in less than one year of operations in India and has already sold more than 20 cars here.
McLaren has said that it has already captured a 25 per cent market share of the segment in less than one year of operations in India and has already sold more than 20 cars here.
First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren Artura
