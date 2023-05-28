In pics: McLaren Artura is brand's first-ever series-produced hybrid supercar
McLaren Artura is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well.
McLaren Automotive has launched the Artura supercar in the Indian car market, price upwards of ₹5.1 crore (ex-showroom). The cost will go up depending on the customization options chosen by the customer.
Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production high-performance Hybrid supercar. Its name is a combination of Art and Future.
The engine of the McLaren Artura comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only.
The top speed of McLaren Artura is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.
McLaren Artura comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. The E-mode is the default mode.
Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA).
Artura supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km.
McLaren has said that it has already captured a 25 per cent market share of the segment in less than one year of operations in India and has already sold more than 20 cars here.
First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST
