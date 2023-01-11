In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV electric concept breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV is a small and compact model designed for urban personal mobility.
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its eVX SUV concept electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The model will be based on a new dedicated EV platform which has been built from the ground-up.
The Maruti eVX SUV electric concept model is set for a 2025 launch and will be the company first global strategic EV.
The Maruti eVX concept electric SUV will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range. The small and compact model is designed for urban personal mobility,
The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV comes with strong Suzuki 4x4 capability.
Based on the Maruti Baleno, the eVX concept gets a curvy look across its exterior. It features Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.
The Maruti eVX concept's dedicated EV platform will offer safe battery technology and is a part of the company's vision for its future electric models.
The Maruti eVX concept electric SUV has been designed to offer a comfortable cabin that gets various connected features.
While Maruti doesn’t have an electric vehicle in its lineup yet, Maruti eVX is a showcase of what future battery-powered options from the company are likely to offer.
First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM IST
