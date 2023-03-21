HT Auto
In pics: 2023 Hyundai Verna looks uber-cool with refreshed styling and features

All-new 2023 Hyundai Verna comes reviving its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 13:08 PM
The Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with a completely restyled approach at the exterior thanks to the redesigned radiator grille flanked by sharper reshaped headlamps and a sleek LED DRL running through the width of the car.
The redesigned iteration of the midsize sedan comes reviving its rivalry with competitors like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.
With its price starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), new Hyundai Verna comes loaded with a range of tech-driven features, the prime of them being the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which include safety techs like Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning among others.
New Hyundai Verna is available with two different 1.5-litre petrol engine options, but it has no diesel motor.
First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 13:08 PM IST
