In a pool of car features what's necessary, what's not? Here's a quick look

Modern cars come loaded with a host of features. While some features come as creature comfort ones, some come enhancing the safety quotient of the vehicle. Pricing of the car varies across different variants depending on the availability of the features and technologies available in the model.

But have you ever thought if these features are really necessary or not?

Well, while some of the features offered in modern cars are really useful, some are not but just increase the premium quotient. Here are what is necessary and what is not for the vehicle buyers.

Features not so necessary

Cooled glovebox: Cooled glovebox is often projected as a premium feature but how chilled can such a glovebox make your drink? The temperature inside the cooled glovebox and the cabin of the care really doesn't differ too much. Also, think about the storage space offered by a glovebox. It can only stock up to two three coke cans.

LED lights: LED lights have become a new sensation and almost a norm for the auto industry. Even the mass-segment models too now come with LED headlamps. Blame it on the obsession with the blinding white lights tha6t are replacing the conventional halogen lamps.

Power adjustable seats: Even though the power-adjustable seats are being advertised by the automakers as an almost common feature in more or less all modern cars, this is a feature that is not always used by the drivers. Also, in case the car is chauffeur-driven, the feature becomes an irrelevant one for the owner.

Auto-dimming IRVMs: Auto-dimming IRVMs are all about flipping a switch. A person can easily adjust the IRVM as per his or her requirement, instead of opting for auto-dimming IRVMs.

Touchscreen infotainment system: A touchscreen infotainment might be an appealing feature for many but navigation can be done through a mobile device. Also, if you are a music lover, instead of opting for an in-car music system, the music can be always played on a mobile device. After all, it's all about practicality.

Heads-up display: Heads-up display is another feature that is advertised by the automaker as a premium one. However, the information shown by a heads-up display can be easily checked on the mobile device and in the instrument cluster as well. There is no point in paying a hefty premium for this technology that is not necessary.

Features that are necessary

Safety features: Safety features should be the utmost priority for the buyers when deciding on a car. At least dual airbags, GNCAP safety rating, build quality, ABS, EBD, ESP, Hill-hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchor point, pedestrian safety etc. should be the focus of the buyer while deciding on a car.

Reverse parking camera and sensor: Reverse parking camera, reverse parking sensors are key safety features that should be considered necessary as it helps in tight parking spaces and enhances convenience for the driver. Also, this technology can save the car and pedestrians from mishaps.

Disc brakes: Disc brakes are usually offered on the front wheels of the cars, while premium cars get disc brakes on all four wheels. The disc brakes are considered much safer and more efficient compared to their drum counterparts. In that case, all four disc brakes should be considered a necessary feature for the buyers.

Rear AC vents: The rear AC vents can be a really useful creature comfort feature for the rear occupants. The air blown by front AC vents often is not enough for rear occupants.

Tyre pressure monitoring system: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is a crucial feature that shows the driver information about the remaining tyre pressure.

