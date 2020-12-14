Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced that its latest offering in the market - the i20 2020 - has received a solid response and has received 30,000 bookings in the 40 days since its official launch on November 5. The new i20 comes with a whole lot of changes - from exterior design and cabin comfort to multiple engine and transmission options and a packed feature list.

The new i20 has fared strongly in its initial few weeks and while it has a rather premium price tag, its mile-long list of updates and upgrades may have struck a chord with prospective buyers and hence the booking figures are as they are. "We are delighted to receive around 30 000 bookings for the all-new i20," said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service - at Hyundai India.

Garg also added that 85% of the bookings are for the higher trims of the new i20 which goes to show the expectations that Indian buyers have from their new vehicle purchases. "After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10 000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20," he added.

The strong performance of i20 helped Hyundai register an almost 10% growth in sales in November. The company had sold a total of 48,800 vehicles last month. (Full report here)

The new i20 is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options, and gets manual, IVT, DCT as well as a segment-first iMT transmission option. Compared to the preceding Elite i20, the new model stands longer at 3995 mm, wider at 1775 mm, while the height remains unchanged at 1505 mm. The company has also increased the wheelbase of the car by 10 mm at 2580 mm. Overall, the new i20 has grown in dimensions making it appear slightly bigger against the model it replaces.

Hyundai is underlining the car's safety highlights as well and says it comprises of 66% high-strength steel which makes it lighter and yet enhances its crash worthiness. Some of the key safety features on the new car include its segment-best six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

Being a Hyundai, the i20 gets an exhaustive feature list with the company adding as many as 50 connected features from its elder siblings like Verna, Creta and Elantra. The feature list also includes Oxyboost air purifier, climate control, rear AC vents, segment-first sunroof and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



