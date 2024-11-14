Hyundai Creta too common on the road? Consider buying these mid-size SUVs instead

The Hyundai Creta is one of India’s favorite compact SUVs but it’s not the only option in the segment. With modern features, a competitive price point and different engine choices it sets a high bar in the segment. However, if you’re in search of alternatives to this popular SUV, listed below are five solid options that can help you stand out from the crowd:

1 Kia Seltos The Kia Seltos is based on a similar platform to the Creta and hence makes for a strong alternative to its Hyundai cousin. It ranges from ₹10.89 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh ex-showroom and comes with three 1.5-litre engines, two of which are petrol. The turbo-petrol engine puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm and comes mated to either a clutchless manual or a DCT with paddle shifters. The naturally aspirated engine makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque whereas the diesel motor churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

2 Honda Elevate The Honda Elevate is one of the most average option in this list. It does not get the most advanced features, nor does it get the best mileage but rather focuses on being the middle-ground in the segment. It is priced from ₹11.69 lakh and ₹16.43 lakh ex-showroom which also isn't the most affordable or the most expensive. It only gets a single 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine option and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. This engine puts out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

3 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the most attractive options to buyers who seek the most value for money. It can be bought in the price range of ₹11 lakh to ₹20.09 lakh ex-showroom but is one of the most fuel-efficient of all owing to it's hybrid powertrain option. There are two engine options on offer including a 1.5L four cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L three-cylinder, hybrid petrol engine with 177.6V battery for the hybrid setup.

5 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the cousin of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it gets a 1.5-litre engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Just like the Vitara it also gets strong and mild hybrid options. The strong hybrid unit features a 177.6V battery that increases the power output to 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. However, the hybrid variant only comes with an e-CVT transmission. This option will set you back ₹11.14 lakh to ₹20 lakh depending on the model you pick.

