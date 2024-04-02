Creta had second successive month of record sales in Indian passenger vehicle market
Hyundai Creta sold a total of 16,458 units across India in March 2024
This was a record for the SUV in any one month, since its launch in 2015
The SUV raked in 15,276 units in February 2024
The SUV currently has a strong order book of 45,000 units
Creta remains one of the bestselling SUVs in India and a major revenue churner for Hyundai over the last few years
Around 40% of Hyundai Creta's total sales came from the 1.5-litre diesel variant
Hyundai recently launched the Creta N Line in India, available in N8 and N10 variants
Creta N Line too helped the OEM to post record sales for the SUV