Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Electric: 5 Reasons Why This Electric Suv Can Be Ideal For You

Hyundai Creta Electric: 5 Reasons why this electric SUV can be ideal for you

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2025, 18:30 PM
Follow us on:
  • Combining style, innovation and functionality, the Hyundai Creta Electric aims to lead the parade in the growing electric midsize SUV segment.
The pricing for the Hyundai Creta is expected to be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the Hyundai Creta Electric as its rival to India’s electric vehicle (EV) SUV market. With an aerodynamic and futuristic design, new technology and a convenient range it promises to set new benchmarks. Here are five key highlights of the Hyundai Creta Electric:

1Design

The Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a familiar exterior design as it retains the Creta ICE styling. Inspired by Hyundai’s global Pixel design language, the SUV reflects a futuristic aesthetic. It gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance. There are strategically placed Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components.

The wheels are 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tyres that not only add to the car's sleek look but also improve its range efficiency.

2Battery and performance

The Hyundai Creta Electric caters to the needs of families, urban commuters and adventure seekers alike with a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. The SUV is offered with two battery pack options ensuring versatility for different needs. The full 473 km (claimed) range is offered with the larger battery pack of 51.4 kWh whereas the smaller battery gets a 42 kWh capacity and offers a 390 km range.  The Hyundai Creta EV does a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 7.9 seconds (claimed).

3Features

Hyundai has equipped the Creta Electric with a suite of advanced technologies to enhance the driving experience and convenience. Firstly, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature in the car allows it to act as a portable power source enabling users to charge external devices both inside and outside the vehicle. It’s ideal for road trips, camping or even emergencies. The Certa EV also features a new i-Pedal technology which allows a one-pedal driving experience. This technology allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and bring the car to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal.

Additionally, the EV gets a Shift-by-Wire system and a Digital Key which enables functionality such as locking, unlocking and starting the car using a smartphone or smartwatch.

4Charging

The Creta EV can be charged through DC fast charging which allows the battery to juice up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent state-of-charge in 58 minutes (claimed). There is also an option to charge the vehicle from the comfort of your home with an 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger that ensures a full charge in approximately 4 hours according to Hyundai.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon542 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Variants and colours

The Creta EV will be available in four variants—Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. It will be offered in eight monotones and two dual-tone colour options. An exclusive Ocean Blue Metallic shade with a black roof is already being highlighted by the manufacturer in posters and over social media.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2025, 18:30 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS