Honda Elevate SUV to make global debut tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Honda Cars India is all set to unveil the Elevate SUV, one of the most anticipated models to hit the markets this year. The Elevate SUV will be unveiled tomorrow, June 6, for the global markets with India being the first one to get it. It will be the only SUV the Japanese auto giant will have in its fleet after the carmaker decided to discontinue the likes of WR-V, CR-V and BR-V earlier. Honda is likely to launch the Elevate SUV later this year, possibly closer to the festive season. The SUV will be compact in nature and will rival models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others.

Honda has recently teased the silhouette of the upcoming Elevate which gives an idea about how it will look like in real world. The SUV is likely to be based on the HR-V model the carmaker sells in global markets. The new Elevate teaser image bears a close resemblance to the profile of the HR-V SUV.

The earlier official image shared by Honda shows the SUV's bold looks from the top revealing its small sunroof, muscular shoulder line, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs and a rather flattish bonnet. The only new thing the latest teaser reveals is the design of the alloy wheels. Spy shots shared across social media shows that the Elevate SUV may come with possibly around 15-inch tyres, which look small in comparison to the model's overall size. In naked eye, the SUV appears longer, taller and wider than some of its rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The Elevate SUV is likely to come with a chunky front face and a large grille area with slim wraparound LED headlights render a muscular shape of the SUV. At the rear, the SUV will get an LED strip connecting the taillights along with the Elevate badging and reflectors.

Very little is known about how the interior of the Elevate SUV will be decked up. However, according to reports, the SUV will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster among other features inside.

Honda is expected to offer the Elevate SUV with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently powers the new generation Honda City sedan. According to reports, Honda will also offer the Elevate SUV with ADAS features. Called Honda Sensing, the ADAS technology self-developed by the carmaker, was first introduced in India in the new generation City sedan. Elevate will become one of the very few models in its segment to offer ADAS technology. Honda may also offer Elevate SUV with hybrid powertrains using the same technology used in City e:HEV.

