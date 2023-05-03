Honda confirms Elevate as name for its upcoming Creta, Seltos rival SUV

Honda Cars has confirmed the name of its upcoming SUV in India. As reported earlier by HT Auto, the name of Honda's Creta, Seltos rival will be Elevate. The Japanese auto giant teased the badging of the Elevate SUV for the first time today. This will be the first compact SUV from the carmaker since CR-V was pulled out of the markets. The Honda Elevate SUV will be formally introduced in India next month. It will be aimed to challenge the dominance of Korean SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos besides other Japanese rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara or Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Honda will pin a lot of hope on the Elevate SUV's success for its future plans for India. The carmaker currently sells only sedans in the country. WR-V, the last SUV Honda used to sell in India went off the production line after stricter emission norms kicked in. Honda has been a late entrant in the SUV game, but aims to turn it around with new models planned for India later.

The upcoming Honda SUV has already been seen a number of times testing on the roads leading up to its official unveiling. The SUV will be based on the same platform as the new generation City sedan.

The design of the Honda Elevate SUV is likely to be based on the CR-V model sold across the world. Honda had earlier teased a sketch image of the upcoming SUV which bears resemblance to the new CR-V model. It comes with slim and sharp LED headlight units at the front along with a large grille. The sketch, as well as the spy shots shared online so far, hint at a muscular face and prominent road presence of the Elevate SUV. The SUV will sit on a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels measuring no less than 16 inches.

Little is known what the interior of the new Honda SUV will offer. However, spy shots have revealed that it will get a giant digital display at the front which will serve as the touchscreen infotainment unit. The driver display is also likely to be offered in digital.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate SUV is likely to come powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is likely to be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that is used in the new generation Honda City. The engine produces nearly 120 bhp of power in the City. Expect the output to be around 110 bhp for the upcoming SUV.

Honda is likely to continue with hybrid powertrains in its portfolio. After the City e:HEV, Honda could introduce the same technology in the Elevate SUV too for higher variants. Honda could also add ADAS features which already are part of its flagship City sedan. These features will not only help Honda take on the Korean SUVs, but also take aim at the others like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara or Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Both these SUVs are the first models in the compact segment to offer strong hybrid powertrain.

