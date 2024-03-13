Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Elevate, City & Amaze Prices To Be Hiked From April 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Mar 2024, 15:53 PM
  • The price increment affects all three models from the automaker - Elevate, City and Amaze - and will be the second time from Honda this year.
The Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are set to get their second price hike this year with effect from April 2024

Honda Cars India will be increasing prices across its model range from April 2024. This would be the second price hike from the company this year after increasing prices in January. The price increment affects all three models from the automaker - Elevate, City and Amaze.

The Honda Amaze is the brand’s most accessible offering and is priced from 7.16 lakh, while the Elevate is priced from 11.58 lakh. The Honda City is priced from 11.71 lakh onwards, while the City e:HEV hybrid is priced from 18.89 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, City & Amaze available with benefits up to 1.20 lakh

The Honda Elevate is currently priced from 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, since prices were revised in January this year

Honda is yet to officially announce the price hike and we will get to know the exact quantum of the price hike only next month. In the meantime, the automaker has rolled out special year-end offers for March 2024. This includes a discount of up to 50,000 on the Elevate along with benefits of up to 90,000 on the Amaze. The Honda City gets the maximum discount of up to 1.20 lakh for March.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2024, 15:53 PM IST
