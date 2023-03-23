Honda Amaze price to be hiked from next month. Check how much you need to pay

Honda Cars India is all set to increase the prices of Amaze sub-compact sedan. The Japanese carmaker has announced the the price of Amaze will be hiked from April 1 to make up for increased input costs. The price of the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura rival will go up by around ₹12,000, depending on variants, from next month. The reason behind Honda's rising input costs for Amaze is the upcoming Bharat Stage 6 emission norms which requires carmakers to upgrade engines to be compliant with the new RDE norms.

Honda Cars had launched the Amaze facelift version back in 2021. Under the hood, the Amaze comes powered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission as well as CVT gearbox, can churn out 89 bhp of maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque. It is currently priced from ₹6.89 lakh and extends all the way up to ₹9.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. "We will increase Amaze prices by up to ₹12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in the production cost due to the upcoming stringent emission norms," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl was quoted by news agency PTI.

Honda recently discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel engine, used in Amaze and other models. First launched in India 10 years ago, Honda had to pull the plug on the engine due to upcoming emission norms. The engine could produce 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It was also offered with a CVT unit on the Amaze, the only diesel-automatic combination in the segment, with power figures detuned to 79 bhp and 160 Nm. The diesel engine was known to be a proper workhorse, frugal and reliable.

Honda's decision to increase price of Amaze comes at a time when all carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers are updating engines in their models to meet the new emission norms. The vehicles will require to be fitted with a device to track emission levels in real time from April 1, failing which they will have to be withdrawn from the market.

Several other manufacturers have already announced decision to hike prices. These include Tata Motors, Kia India and Hero MotoCorp. Honda Cars has said that while Amaze's prices will be revised, there will be no changes to the price of the City, its best-selling model in India which was recently given a facelift.

