Has your car just returned from the service centre? Here are 5 key checks you shouldn’t miss

Regular servicing is crucial to keep your car in top condition. However, if your car is picked up and dropped off by the service centre due to your unavailability you must inspect it once it returns to ensure all work was done as promised. Here are five essential checks to make after your car’s service:

1 Look for damages or missing items Once your car is back, thoroughly inspect your car's paint visually for scuffs, scratches, dents or any other damage that may have occurred during the servicing. Check the interiors for missing or misplaced items, such as tools, floor mats, spares or any other things in the car. Check your alloy wheels for any damages. Also, visually inspect the interior for dust if you've asked for the vehicle to be cleaned inside out.

2 Check the bill Always go through the invoice carefully to confirm the services performed and the parts replaced to match the job card that you approved. Look for any additional charges or parts that were not discussed earlier. If you notice discrepancies, clarify them immediately with the service advisor. If your vehicle has gone in for a free service ensure there are no labour charges levied. Charges for consumables like engine oil, air and oil filters are separately charged and have to be paid irrespective of free or paid servicing.

3 Inspect fluids and filters Verify that the essential fluids such as engine oil, brake fluid, coolant and windshield washer fluid have been topped up or replaced. Check the oil level using the dipstick to confirm the replacement. Additionally, you may also inspect the air filters. New filters should appear clean and free of dirt. For high-mileage cars, ensuring spark plugs and fuel filters have been checked in the job card according to the interval mentioned in your service manual also goes a long way in keeping your car maintained.

4 Take it for a spin Take your car for a short drive to check the pedals, brakes and steering. The brakes should feel responsive without any squealing, squeaking or grinding noises. The steering should be smooth and free of vibrations. The pedals should not be too spongy or tight. If the vehicle's brake pads were replaced, the brakes might feel slightly inconsistent at first. Drive on less crowded roads for a few kilometres and use the brakes a few times to break in those fresh pads. Also, ensure the wheel alignment and balancing were done if requested. This can be checked by seeing if your car holds a straight driving line at higher speeds and if there are vibrations or disbalances in the vehicle.

5 Inspect the tyres and battery Check the tyre pressure and look for any visible damage to the tyres. Service centres sometimes neglect to inflate the tyres correctly. If your tyres were rotated during service, ensure they are positioned according to the recommended rotation pattern. Also, inspect the car battery for clean terminals. If the battery was serviced, ensure it has sufficient charge and that the electrolyte levels are adequate.

