Creta propels Hyundai to highest-ever domestic sales in 2022

Hyundai Creta has propelled the South Korean auto major's India sales to its best-ever annual mark. The automaker claims to have sold 552,511 units in 2022, which was the car brand's highest-ever in a calendar year. The previous annual highest sales in a calendar year for the brand was in 2018 at 550,002 units. The carmaker has attributed this sales momentum to the Creta SUV, which sold a total of 140,895 units in the domestic market, marking the car's highest sales since its inception in 2015.

| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 12:08 PM
Hyundai claims to have exported 148,300 cars from India in 2022, while its cumulative sales stod at 700,811 units. The SUVs had a share of more than 50 per cent in the cumulative sales volume last year, claimed the automaker. Besides the Hyundai Creta, the automaker currently sells ten more passenger vehicles in India, which include Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N Line, Aura, Venue, Venue N LIne, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and Kona Electric.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO

Hyundai has stated that the automaker's strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has resulted in the car brand recording its highest domestic sales, registering a 9.4 per cent year-on-year growth. Also, the carmaker has attributed this success to its range of SUVs, especially the Creta, which is the bestseller model from the brand in India.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is expected to showcase the Ioniq 6 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The Korean automaker would showcase the Ioniq 6 electric sedan at the event, which would come as the production version of the Hyundai Prophecy concept that was displayed at the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Creta
