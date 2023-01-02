HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Motor Elevates Senior Management, Tarun Garg Becomes Coo

Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Monday announced senior management elevations, including that of Tarun Garg as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Garg has been the Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) and will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy in his new role, the car manufacturer said in a statement. The automaker also said that the elevation is effective from January 1, 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 12:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai posted its best-ever annual sales performance in 2022.
Hyundai posted its best-ever annual sales performance in 2022.
Hyundai posted its best-ever annual sales performance in 2022.
Hyundai posted its best-ever annual sales performance in 2022.

As part of the changes in its senior management leadership, HMIL also said that Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production), has been elevated to Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain. This elevation in role and responsibility too, is effective from January 1, 2023, stated the automaker. The carmaker further said that In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS would continue to serve as whole-time directors on the HMIL board.

Also Read : Creta propels Hyundai to highest-ever domestic sales in 2022

Commenting on this leadership role and responsibility elevations, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that these elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India's commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees," Kim added.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 118 bhp
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Meanwhile, Hyundai India posted its best-ever sales performance in 2022, owing to the highest-ever sales numbers registered by the automaker's bestselling car in the country, Hyundai Creta. Hyundai Motor India's sales increased by 18.2 per cent to 57,852 units in December 2022, while the automaker claims to have sold 552,511 units in 2022, which was the car brand's highest-ever in a calendar year. The Creta alone sold 140,895 units in 2022.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO
Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO
Delhi Police issues over 1,300 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve
Delhi Police issues over 1,300 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve
Creta propels Hyundai to highest-ever domestic sales in 2022
Creta propels Hyundai to highest-ever domestic sales in 2022
Over 300 booked for drunk driving on New Year's eve in Delhi
Over 300 booked for drunk driving on New Year's eve in Delhi
Mahindra posts record 61% growth in December
Mahindra posts record 61% growth in December

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city