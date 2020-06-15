Home > Auto > Cars > Covers off the new Lexus IS sedan in leaked images a day before official launch

The new facelifted Lexus IS sedan, which is scheduled to be launched on June 16, has been exposed in advance on social media platforms. In images and videos shared on Instagram and YouTube reveals the new-look exterior of the car as well as interior details.

Lexus Motor plans to hold the world premiere of the new Lexus compact RWD sport sedan IS on June 16. The company rescheduled the itinerary of the launch after cancelling the previous date June 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaked video and images remains true to reports that the 2021 Lexus IS sedan will have a lot more changes inside and outside compared to the previous generation models.

MORE LEAKED: 2021 Lexus IS 🇯🇵 ______________________________________ [6/13/20] #acnLexus (OFFICIAL INFO AND SPEC COMING TOMORROW) We can see a new rear LED light bar as a standout feature. The 2021 Lexus IS is not be ALL new and instead will use the same N-platform it is on now even though everything new in the Lexus lineup is moving over to one of the TNGA modular architectures! Though it is being heavily retuned and revised with wider tracks and other changes. Why not change it? Well the IS was supposed to be killed off but Lexus couldn’t NOT compete in the segment, so they compromised! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec Sheet: Some more sad news for now though. The 2021 Lexus IS will keep all of the current engines which include a 2.0L Turbo 4 making 241HP and 258 lb-ft of torque and two 3.5L V6 options ranging from 260HP and 236 lb-ft of torque and 311HP and 277 lb-ft of torque. As I exclusively reported last week, the IS 500 is possibly coming with the final application of the Lexus 5.0L n/a V8 making around 470HP. After this Lexus will transition to a new 4.0L TT V8 coming in the LQ-F, LC-F and possible LS-F. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Outside expect to see styling just like in the renders above, sort of like a sportier baby version of the new LS! Now this is not a facelift this is more of a mild new generation version so we are getting all new body panels, new LED lights, wider front and rear track and more! The biggest feature is expected to be the new interior with a touchscreen/mouse infotainment, new steeringwheel, buttons, gauges and more! That IS 500 Is not a modern day IS-F unfortunately and is sort of a final run collectors car though numbers won’t be limited. ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Hmm. I can’t wait to see the real changes they do to this chassis. ________________________________________ Text by @allcarnews Images: @cars_secrets #Lexus #LF1 #Lc500 #V8 #Urus #Toyota

The new-generation facelift gets a major exterior makeover, with a new platform in TNGA-L architecture framework. There is also a rear diffuser integrated into the inside, with a bumper that looks aggressive. In general, the IS design adopts the look of the Lexus flagship LS. The layout of the cockpit remains the same, with minor changes.

While teasing the new IS sedan, Lexus had described the car as "dressed to thrill". "Bringing the thrill of driving to the compact luxury sports car segment, Lexus will pull the cover off the new 2021 IS sports sedan next week," the caption read on the tease earlier released by the company.


The new Lexus IS sedan is also expected to use a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 416 hp (422 PS) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque.

There is no further detail that the company has shared on the new generation Lexus IS luxury sedan that gives away any other feature or specifications. One will have to wait till June 9 when the carmaker takes the covers off for all to see what the new sedan looks like.

It has been seven years since the third-generation Lexus IS sedan was launched in the market since 2013. That model got a mild facelift back in 2016. That is why it is expected that the new generation Lexus IS sedan will have a lot more changes that the previous model.

