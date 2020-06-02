The fourth generation of the Lexus IS luxury sedan will debut virtually next week. Ahead of that the company chose to tease the new sedan with a picture of the car.

The new Lexus IS sedan will be unveiled digitally in the United States and Japan on June 9, according to the company's official website press release.

"Bringing the thrill of driving to the compact luxury sports car segment, Lexus will pull the cover off the new 2021 IS sports sedan next week," the caption read, describing the new model as "dressed to thrill".

Lexus did not divulge the vehicle body design, but only shows the silhouette of the tail-lights. Looking at the picture, one can clearly see that the Lexus IS tail-lights will use a triangular design that blends from left to right with LED shaped lights.

There is also a rear diffuser integrated into the inside, with a bumper that looks aggressive. In general, the IS design adopts the look of the Lexus flagship LS.

The car will likely use the latest TNGA-L architecture framework. The new Lexus IS sedan is also expected to use a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 416 hp (422 PS) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque.

According to reports, the 2021 Lexus IS sedan will have a lot more changes inside and outside compared to the previous generation models. It is expected that the exterior design will have fresh design elements, alongside a more luxurious interior.

There is no further detail that the company has shared on the new generation Lexus IS luxury sedan that gives away any other feature or specifications. One will have to wait till June 9 when the carmaker takes the covers off for all to see what the new sedan looks like.

It has been seven years since the third-generation Lexus IS sedan was launched in the market since 2013. That model got a mild facelift back in 2016. That is why it is expected that the new generation Lexus IS sedan will have a lot more changes that the previous model.

Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries.