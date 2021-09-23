Check out this roof-less electric car with a 650-km range

It's not always four companies come up with a single project. However, in the case of the Aura concept, that is exactly what happened. Aura concept is an electric car sans any roof. It is just a prototype till now, but fully operational and road legal as well.

This concept electric car has been developed by four companies in the UK together.

Apart from the eye-catching design, there are more unique facts to talk about this electric car. The manufacturers claim that this has been visualised as a driver's car for the future and it has been built with sustainable materials at its core. The Aura concept also comes with a highly minimalistic and simplistic design language.

Aura concept has was displayed at the CENEX-LCV show at Millbrook Proving Ground. The manufacturers describe this car as a pure, simple, iconic low-drag, efficient design. It has been designed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) technologies for testing. However, its drag coefficiency has not been revealed yet.

The car comes in form of a small twin-seater roadster with no roof. It looks a bit like the open-top variant of Volkswagen XL1.

The car gets a portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The driver display comes as a self-levelling one and is located in the centre of the steering wheel. This feature is certainly the centre of attraction amidst all. Overall, the car appears very minimalist with its whole design.

The Aura concept is claimed to be capable of running up to 643 km on a single charge. The car gets power from dual 44 kWh batteries. Also, the electric motors are combined with two battery packs, with one mounted at the front and another one sits underneath the chassis.

Currently, the manufacturers have no plan to mass-produce the Aura concept. The four companies that have developed this car will showcase the concept EV at different events around the UK for more impressions from electric vehicle enthusiasts.