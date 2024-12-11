Cars under 5 lakh in India: Pocket-friendly options for budget buyers

Buying a car under ₹5 lakh can be a challenging task in the present-day inflating market but there are still a few solid options for those seeking affordability without compromising on essential features. While this price range might limit one's choices to entry-level hatchbacks they are perfect for first-time buyers, city commutes and budget-conscious individuals. Listed below are the options under ₹5 lakh available in the Indian market.

Entry-level models like the Alto K10, S-Presso and Kwid fit the budget of ₹5 lakh whereas the base variants of the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celer

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 The Alto K10 has been a staple in the budget-friendly segment for years. Its peppy 1-litre K-series engine ensures a smooth city drive, while its compact design makes parking in tight spaces easy. The small car features a touchscreen infotainment system (top variant), dual airbags and ABS with EBD. Priced starting from ₹3.99 lakh to ₹5.96 lakh (both ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant with a company-fitted CNG kit. The Alto K10 returns a fuel efficiency of 24.39 kmpl (claimed).

2 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also known as the ‘mini SUV’ offers a unique tall-boy design along with a bold fascia making it more spacious for passengers and giving it a seemingly larger road presence. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a quirky yet functional car under ₹5 lakhs as it starts at ₹4.26 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹6.12 lakh (both ex-showroom). The S-Presso gets a manufacturer-claimed fuel economy of 32.7 kmpl. It features a dynamic centre console with a Smartplay Studio and steering-mounted controls for audio and electric ORVMs.

3 Tata Tiago Although a segment above, the base variant of the Tata Tiago comes at exactly ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago is well known to be a very safe and easy-to-drive car. The Tata Tiago is known for its solid build, safety and the iCNG technology available on the higher variants. It has a 1.2-litre Revotron engine and 13-inch wheels. There are dual airbags and a dual-tone interior as standard.

4 Renault Kwid The 2024 Renault Kwid stands out for its SUV-like stance and modern features making it appealing to younger buyers. It also offers a generous boot space of 279 litres. It gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to either an Easy-R or a manual transmission. Pricing of the Kwid starts at ₹4.69 lakh and goes up to ₹6.45 lakh (both ex-showroom). It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment and LED DRLs.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Although priced slightly above ₹5 lakh, the Maruti Celerio’s fuel efficiency makes it one of the most economical options for daily commutes. With Maruti Suzuki's year-end offers the price comes to just under ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). Its spacious interiors and practical design add to its appeal. There is a first-in-segment hill hold assist feature also included with this car. The engine on offer is the same K-series 1-litre unit offered on the K10.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: