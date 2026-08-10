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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Bugatti Destrier Revealed As Brand’s Unique Offering Under The Solitaire Program

Bugatti Destrier revealed as brand’s unique offering under the Solitaire program

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 10 Aug 2026, 08:55 am
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  • Bugatti’s third Solitaire, Destrier, reimagines the Bolide as a one-off, design-led hypercar that will debut at Monterey Car Week.

Bugatti Destrier brings the Bolide’s W16 hardware into a lower, cleaner and more sculptural one-off body.

Bugatti has unveiled the Destrier, a one-off hypercar developed under its Programme Solitaire division, ahead of its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California. Based on the track-focused Bolide, the new model adopts a substantially revised exterior and interior while retaining the Bolide’s carbon-fibre chassis and W16 powertrain.

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The Destrier is the third one-off model created under Programme Solitaire and is scheduled to appear during Monterey Car Week before being displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 16, 2026.

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Bolide platform retained

Although the Destrier is based on the Bolide, Bugatti has changed the bodywork extensively. The car has a lower overall height of around one metre and uses larger wheels than the Bolide, with 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels replacing the donor car’s 18-inch setup.

The project explores a different interpretation of the Bolide platform by reducing the visual emphasis on large aerodynamic components. The body features a revised front fascia, a wider horseshoe grille and a modified rear section that includes a blended wing element.

Also Read : Bugatti W16 Mistral ends production as final open-top W16 leaves Molsheim

Design changes

Bugatti has also introduced a revised treatment of its signature C-line, which is interrupted near the front wheel arch before continuing toward the grille. The side profile features a narrow waist behind the doors and pronounced rear wheel arches, giving the car a distinct stance compared with the Bolide.

A hand-laser-engraved plate above the windscreen references the Bugatti Type 57G Tank and Type 57SC Atlantic, linking the project to the company’s earlier racing and road cars.

The exterior is finished in a bespoke colour called Sapphire Celeste. Exposed carbon fibre is limited to the front splitter and rear diffuser, while several engine bay components receive a hammered metallic finish.

Also Read : Bugatti custom W16 Mistral 'Fly Bug' unveiled, features bespoke colour

Interior materials

The cabin has been redesigned with a greater emphasis on leather, nubuck and a 3D-knitted textile material. The interior is trimmed in Ambre Voyageur, a brown shade used across the seats and cabin surfaces.

Copper yarns are woven into the textile, and the hammered metallic finish used on the exterior is repeated on the door opener, air vents, steering wheel hub and entry plate. The head and tail lamps use parametric lighting patterns, while the oil filler cap carries the Destrier emblem and a “1/1" designation.

The Destrier’s cabin uses leather, nubuck and 3D-knitted textile materials with copper accents and a bespoke Ambre Voyageur brown finish.

W16 engine unchanged

The Destrier retains the Bolide’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine, producing 1,578 bhp. However, Bugatti has not announced performance figures for the one-off model itself.

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First Published Date: 10 Aug 2026, 08:55 am IST
TAGS: bugatti Bugatti Destrier Destrier
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