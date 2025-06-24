Booked a Mahindra Thar Roxx recently? You might get it sooner than you expected

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been one of the most hyped SUVs in the Indian market since its launch. The carmaker reported a registrations of about 1.76 lakh bookings within the first hour of opening it to the public. The homegrown carmaker announced a price hike on the SUV in January and has also been introducing new editions of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. In its most recent post on social media, Mahindra announced that it will be ramping up the production speed of the car to fulfil the market demand.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engines

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 75 kWh 75 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2025 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Actor Eijaz Khan brings home the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six variants. There is MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. The AX3L variant is exclusively equipped with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. In comparison, the AX5L variant features a diesel engine as well, but it is only available with an automatic transmission. The remaining variants utilize petrol engines. Starting from the MX5 variant, four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations are offered; however, it is essential to highlight that the 4WD variants do not provide a petrol engine option.

Related watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar Roxx: New interior colour scheme

Mahindra also unveiled a new interior colour choice for the Thar Roxx, named Mocha Brown, which will be available alongside the existing Ivory option. Currently, deliveries for both, the Thar Roxx with Ivory and Mocha interiors have begun. The Mocha option is exclusively offered for the 4x4 variants.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Features

On the feature front, the Thar Roxx is loaded to the gills and comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and infotainment system each, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The safety features are equally extensive with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, ESC, and Level 2 ADAS. The Thar Roxx received a full five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: