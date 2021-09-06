BMW i-vision Circular is not just another electric car; it's 100% recyclable

Using recyclable materials for vehicle manufacturing is finding increasing support from various automakers. As the auto industry is aiming for sustainable mobility, recyclability is growing across the industry. BMW took the IAA 2021 to showcase its i-vision Circular concept that is claimed to be a 100% recyclable vehicle.

The Bavarian auto giant claims that i-vision Circular is the auto company's first-ever electric vehicle that has been designed, developed and manufactured on the circular economy.

It showcases a compact city hatchback with an all-electric powertrain. BMW claims that this car has been imagined for 2040. It also claims that the car has been made using 100% recycled materials and powered by a recyclable electric battery as well. The circularity is even introduced to the development and manufacturing of this four-metre-long, four-seater car.

The car comes with an unpainted body that uses light gold anodized aluminium, which turns into a bluish-purple colour at the rear through heat-treated steel.

As BMW claims, it is based on the three principles of the circular economy - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

In terms of design, the compact EV concept gets large kidney grilles with the outer edges getting slanted LED strip like headlamps. The bumper of the car gets a crafted and chunky appearance. The artwork on the grille and headlights influence the i-vision Circular's wheel and window designs.

The side profiles get a fluid look, sans any door handles and perfectly blending into the greenhouse areas. Moving to the back, it gets a wide and thick LED strip that runs through the width of the car and acts as a taillight. The roof appears sloping towards the front profile. A small and smooth overhang at the front neatly blends into the windshield.

The roof and windows are completely transparent and deliver a sportscar-like cockpit vibe. The cabin certainly comes with a spacious feel thanks to this design. It gets suicidal doors and there are no pillars at all.

The cabin appears with a minimal design, without any unnecessary pieces. There are crystals used as if jewellery or art but function as controls and lighting. They have been made from 3D-printed recyclable plastic and then injected with a low-tech light source. The steering wheel looks like straight out of a sportscar.

Instead of conventional seats, the seats have used carpet that can be recycled and reused. According to BMW, the car comes as iconic, cool and alive. It has been designed in a way to extend the car's life cycle.

The automaker has not revealed powertrain details. Expect it to get dual motors each powering one axle and there would be autonomous driving technology as well.