In pics: Vision Neue Klasse shows what future BMW electric cars will look like

BMW Vision Neue Klasse comes as a direct preview of a 3-Series electric sedan.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2023, 15:23 PM
BMW Vision Neue Klasse has broken cover at the IAA 2023 in Munich, previewing what the future electric cars from the German luxury auto manufacturer would look like. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept previews a pure electric sedan that is more practical and simple rather than the aggressive i Dee concept showcased earlier.
Slated to come out as a production model, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse showcases a possible all-electric iteration of the automaker's 3-series sedan. Also, this will be underpinned by the Neue Klasse platform, which will be the housing for many other BMW electric cars in future.
BMW Vision Neue Klasse spawned electric vehicle range will be as profitable as the current range of electric vehicles from the automaker, believes the car manufacturer's CEO Oliver Zipse. He hopes the automaker will be able to increase profit margin more than 10 per cent compared to the current EV range with the help of the new Neue Klasse platform.
The car gets a wide range of advanced tech-enabled features inside the cabin. Also, the design at exterior looks sharp and classy. Interestingly, the entire concept doesn't come with any metal badge and BMW claims that a host of panels for the car have been 3D printed, which means it is sustainable in nature.
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse platform promises to offer reduced battery costs by up to 50 per cent, which will help the auto company to reduce the overall production costs of future electric cars significantly, resulting in higher profit margins. Also, the EV platform claims to promise 25 per cent more range per kilowatt hour, leading to more customer satisfaction and alleviating range anxiety.
If the BMW Vision Neue Klasse is compared with the i Dee concept, the latest one comes with more practical approach rather than the radical design showcased by the older one. This means, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse is more production worthy than its predecessor i Dee.
Inside the cabin, the first thing grabs attention is the simple yet tech-enabled features. The squared off steering wheel is complemented by the large touchscreen disoplayt sitting at the centre of the dashboard. Also, the car gets a large head-up display covering the entire width of the windshield, which makes it more appealing.
The glass panels of the cabin covers almost the entire roof alongside the large windows. This translates into a large greenhouse area, giving the occupants inside the cabin an airy and spacious feel.
First Published Date: 04 Sep 2023, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Vision Neue Klasse BMW electric car electric vehicle concept car Ev electric mobility

