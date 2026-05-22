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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Honda City Facelift Vs Old: 5 Big Changes You Should Knowuntitled Story

2026 Honda City facelift vs Old: 5 big changes you should know

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 22 May 2026, 19:44 pm
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Honda launched the 2026 City facelift at 11.99 lakh. Key upgrades include extensive exterior restyling, a larger infotainment screen, faster ventilated seats, and a new 360-degree camera system.

The 2026 Honda City facelift gets exterior, interior, feature and price changes
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Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift at a starting ex-showroom price of 11.99 lakh. The City has been Honda’s longest-running nameplate for approximately three decades now. Not only that, but the 2026 facelift marks the second mid-cycle update the flagship sedan from the company has received. The City facelift undergoes plenty of exterior and interior changes compared to the outgoing model. Here are the 5 biggest changes you should know:

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Honda City new vs old: Exterior

The 2026 Honda City facelift gets a completely new exterior. It gets a new connected DRL light bar on the front with Bi-LED projector headlamps, a black Matrix mesh grille, a repositioned Honda logo, and a wider bumper with aerodynamic air curtains, among others. In addition to that, the compact sedan is 11 mm longer than the outgoing model, standing 4,594 mm and features 16-inch alloy wheels, along with Z-Edge wrap LED tail lamps, a matching lower bumper garnish, and a trunk lip spoiler.

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Honda City new vs old: Interior and Features

The new Honda City boasts a dual-tone Ivory and Black layout featuring a Dark Iron 3D pattern garnish. Additionally, the 2026 Honda City facelift gets rear lounge seating, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, a walk-away auto-lock system, and remote AC operations, along with a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not only that, but the compact sedan gets upgraded front ventilated seats with 40% faster cooling efficiency.

Honda City new vs old: Colour Options

The 2026 Honda City facelift gets six colour options, including Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Platinum White Pearl, along with a completely new colour option called Crystal Black Pearl.

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Honda City new vs old: Safety Features

While the majority of features in the category remain the same, including the Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and vehicle stability assist, among others. However, the addition of a 360-degree camera has made a difference.

Honda City new vs old: Prices

The new Honda City has been launched at the same price as the outgoing Honda City, which is 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the e:HEV City gets a price hike of approximately 1 lakh, with it being priced at 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 22 May 2026, 19:44 pm IST
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