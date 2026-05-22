2026 Honda City facelift vs Old: 5 big changes you should know

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Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh. The City has been Honda’s longest-running nameplate for approximately three decades now. Not only that, but the 2026 facelift marks the second mid-cycle update the flagship sedan from the company has received. The City facelift undergoes plenty of exterior and interior changes compared to the outgoing model. Here are the 5 biggest changes you should know:
The 2026 Honda City facelift gets a completely new exterior. It gets a new connected DRL light bar on the front with Bi-LED projector headlamps, a black Matrix mesh grille, a repositioned Honda logo, and a wider bumper with aerodynamic air curtains, among others. In addition to that, the compact sedan is 11 mm longer than the outgoing model, standing 4,594 mm and features 16-inch alloy wheels, along with Z-Edge wrap LED tail lamps, a matching lower bumper garnish, and a trunk lip spoiler.
The new Honda City boasts a dual-tone Ivory and Black layout featuring a Dark Iron 3D pattern garnish. Additionally, the 2026 Honda City facelift gets rear lounge seating, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, a walk-away auto-lock system, and remote AC operations, along with a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not only that, but the compact sedan gets upgraded front ventilated seats with 40% faster cooling efficiency.
The 2026 Honda City facelift gets six colour options, including Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Platinum White Pearl, along with a completely new colour option called Crystal Black Pearl.
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While the majority of features in the category remain the same, including the Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and vehicle stability assist, among others. However, the addition of a 360-degree camera has made a difference.
The new Honda City has been launched at the same price as the outgoing Honda City, which is ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the e:HEV City gets a price hike of approximately ₹1 lakh, with it being priced at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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