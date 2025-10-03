2025 Mahindra Thar launched at 9.99 lakh with subtle upgrades. Check details

The 2025 Mahindra Thar has been launched with a starting price of ₹9.99, ex-showroom. With this, the 2025 Thar is now more affordable as comapred to the outgoing version. The Mahindra Thar facelift 2025 remains pretty much identical as the outgoing model, and Mahindra is terming it as ‘Mid-Cycle Enhancement (MCE)’. The bookings for the vehicle have commenced while the delivery will start with immediate effect.

Variants Diesel Petrol D117 CRDe Diesel 2.2L mHawk Diesel 2.0 mStallion Petrol AXT RWD MT ₹9.99 Lakh --- --- LXT RWD MT ₹12.19 Lakh --- --- LXT RWD AT --- --- ₹13.99 Lakh LXT 4WD MT --- ₹15.49 Lakh ₹14.69 Lakh LXT 4WD AT --- ₹16.99 Lakh ₹16.25 Lakh

What are the design changes on 2025 Mahindra Thar?

On the outside, the Mahindra Thar facelift 2025 remains instantly recognisable. Mahindra has focused on small cosmetic tweaks rather than a full redesign. The front now sports a dual-tone bumper and a body-coloured grille, replacing the previous black finish. The sides remain unchanged, maintaining the classic Thar silhouette. At the rear, new additions include a rear wiper with washer and a rearview camera, features that mirror those found on the Thar Roxx. These updates give the Thar a slightly more refined appearance without losing its rugged character.

Additionally, the Thar now gets two new paint shades - Battleship Grey and Tango Red, in addition to the existing ones - Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Deep Forest and Everest White.

What feature enhancements does the 2025 Mahindra Thar get?

Inside, the Mahindra Thar facelift 2025 undergoes more visible changes. The cabin gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of the ageing, smaller one. This system introduces Adventure Statistic 2, which gives drivers detailed off-road information on terrain, angles, and slopes, a tip of the hat to the Thar's adventure background.

The steering wheel has been revised, modeled after the Thar Roxx, and the center console has been reworked. The rear AC vents are now placed in the console, and the window switches have been shifted to the doors, presenting a neater and more functional look. Apart from these revisions, everything else stays the same. The interior fit and finish is good enough with hard plastic and rubber garnishes to retain its off-road capabilities.

2025 Mahindra Thar: Engine options

Under the bonnet, the refreshed Mahindra Thar sticks to the same reliable engine range that has won it a dedicated fan base among off-roading aficionados. The customers can opt between a 2.0-litre turbo petrol powerplant yielding 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque, or a 2.2-litre diesel motor yielding 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are a 6-speed manual across both engines, while the petrol version also comes with a 6-speed auto for those who prefer convenience over maximum manual control.

The Thar still keeps its low-range transfer case 4x4 system with shift-on-the-fly ability to switch between 2H, 4H, and 4L modes smoothly. Its suspension setup, double wishbone with coil springs at the front and multi-link with coil springs at the rear. While ground clearance of 226 mm and unchanged approach, departure, and breakover angles maintain its trail-ready DNA. Other hardware highlights include all-terrain tyres, a robust chassis, and off-road-focused electronics such as hill-hold and hill-descent control.

