In pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety crash test rating

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 13:21 PM
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx is the only ladder frame chassis SUV that is tested by BNCAP
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 5 stars in the test. The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. 
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxxv
Bharat NCAP tested AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard.
Mahindra Thar Roxxv
Mahindra Thar Roxx
For adults, in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 15.09 out of 16 and for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. Apart from the driver's chest and lower legs which showed adequate protection, all of the parts of the body showed good protection. 
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety, 
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
For child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation score were a perfect 24 and 12 respectively. The Vehicle Assessment Score was 9.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor. 
Mahindra Thar Roxx
First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 13:21 PM IST
