Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition deliveries begin in Mumbai, first 16 units sent off

Mahindra has officially commenced deliveries of the BE 6 Batman Edition, handing over 16 units to customers at a high-profile event in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The event was attended by over 100 guests, with actors Sunny Singh and Aakanksha Singh bringing star-presence to the venue. It further featured a specially curated Batman-inspired setup, offering family-friendly activities for children while parents celebrated having acquired one of the 300 limited-edition versions. Each customer additionally received a customised Batman hamper from Warner Bros., making the occasion more special.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is the first blacked-out version of the battery electric SUV, priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). While mechanically identical to the standard model, it comes enhanced with a series of exclusive Batman-themed design elements, both inside and out.

BE 6 Batman Edition: Design and special features

Deliveries commenced with the first 16 units of the BE 6 Batman Edition being handed out to customers

The BE 6 Batman Edition sports a Satin Black exterior complemented by custom Batman decals and “BE 6 × The Dark Knight" badging. The SUV rolls on R20 alloy wheels and features an Alchemy Gold finish for its suspension components. Multiple Bat emblems are featured across the BE 6’s exterior, including on the hub caps, windows, and rear windshield, with the Infinity Roof and Night Trail carpet lamps adding further thematic touches.

The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia stitching and features Bat emblems throughout. Inside, the gold accents extend to the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and Electronic Parking Brake, while a plaque on the dashboard is embossed with individual numbering, highlighting the model’s exclusivity. The infotainment system features a Batman Edition welcome animation, and even the key fob and “Boost" button carry details consistent with our Caped Crusader’s theme.

BE 6 Batman Edition: Power and range

The Batman Edition is based on the BE 6 Pack Three variant, which comes equipped with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. This unit delivers a claimed range of up to 682 km per charge and generates 285 bhp with 380 Nm of torque. It supports DC fast charging up to 175 kW, enabling the battery to charge from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. While the standard 59 kWh variant makes 230 bhp, both variants share the same torque output, maintaining strong performance throughout.

