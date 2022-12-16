HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Formula 1 Season Opener Moved To Saudi Arabia

2024 Formula 1 season opener moved to Saudi Arabia

The 2024 Formula 1 season will kick-off with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as part of a calendar rejig. While the Australia GP would begin the F1 season on the calendar for years now, the pandemic forced a change in the order from 2020. However, the shift in 2024 is being made to avoid the race weekend clashing with the holy month of Ramadan in the Arab country.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2022, 11:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was added to the F1 calendar in 2021 and will be the season opener in 2024 (Getty Images/Red Bull)
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was added to the F1 calendar in 2021 and will be the season opener in 2024 (Getty Images/Red Bull)
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was added to the F1 calendar in 2021 and will be the season opener in 2024 (Getty Images/Red Bull)
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was added to the F1 calendar in 2021 and will be the season opener in 2024

The update emerged after the Australian government announced that the Australian GP had been signed for a two-year extension to the contract with F1, which would keep the championship at the land down under until 2037.

Also Read : 2023 Formula 1 Chinese GP cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

A statement from the announcement read, “Part of the deal will see Melbourne host the first race of the Formula 1 season for at least four years between 2023 and 2037, with Saudi Arabia to host the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season out of respect for Ramadan."

Saudi Arabia and F1 signed a 10-year deal that keeps the country on the calendar till 2031
Saudi Arabia and F1 signed a 10-year deal that keeps the country on the calendar till 2031 (Getty Images/Red Bull)
Saudi Arabia and F1 signed a 10-year deal that keeps the country on the calendar till 2031
Saudi Arabia and F1 signed a 10-year deal that keeps the country on the calendar till 2031 (Getty Images/Red Bull)

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Saudi Arabia joined the F1 calendar towards the end of 2021 and was slotted as the second race on the calendar in 2022 right after the Bahrain GP. The country has signed a 10-year deal with F1 and also plans to move from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to the new-build city of Qiddiyah in the future.

While it’s unclear as to when the future races will be held at Qiddiyah, we do know that the 2024 F1 season opener will begin by early March. Considering Ramadan begins on March 10 in 2024, this leaves the March 1-3 weekend to host the race. Previously, Australia was set to return as the season opener in 2024 only for the Saudi Arabia GP promoters to request the change. Australia has been on the calendar since 1996 with the exception of 2006, 2010, 2020 and 2021. The last two years were a direct result of pandemic related issues right from increased cases to logistical challenges.

Also Read : Max Verstappen ends F1 season with record-breaking win in Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia GP and Bahrain GP are set to take place between March 22 and March 21 in 2023. This will ensure that both races are wrapped before Ramadan begins next year.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2022, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: F1 Formula 1 F1 2024 Motorsport
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BYD Atto 3 India local assembly will begin in Phase 2, new products planned
BYD Atto 3 India local assembly will begin in Phase 2, new products planned
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 software rolling out next week
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 software rolling out next week
2024 Formula 1 season opener moved to Saudi Arabia
2024 Formula 1 season opener moved to Saudi Arabia
Check out this cute electric moped from Polestar
Check out this cute electric moped from Polestar
In pics: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified as a custom-built bobber
In pics: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified as a custom-built bobber

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city